Two local organizations are teaming up to provide intervention training related to domestic abuse and substance use disorders.
The Virtue Center and the Women’s Resource Center are sponsoring the event at Norman Public Library Central on Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Oklahoma Room.
The purpose of the training is to educate the community on what domestic violence intervention looks like and when to seek intervention. It also will address what services are available in Norman and the surrounding area.
“It’s educational, awareness-driven, and they do a lot of walk-through and hands-on experiments to help you put yourself in those shoes so that we can be more aware of all the challenges across that board when someone’s going through a domestic violence situation,” said Joshua Harris, The Virtue Center’s development director.
The Virtue Center is an outpatient treatment facility in Norman that treats individuals with substance abuse disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders.
Harris said the organization was founded in 1972 by a businessman who was fighting his own battle with alcoholism and came to the realization that Norman did not have good options for people like him.
“So he opened up this nonprofit organization to where we operate on a sliding scale basis,” Harris told The Transcript. “So anyone can walk in to our doors and say I want to start receiving treatment, or I have a loved one who I want to start learning how to help them in this recovery. And they’re able to see a clinician licensed counselor, usually within that same hour.”
The Women’s Resource Center, which also serves men, is a shelter for those experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault.
Kisha Johnson, coordinator of shelter services for the center, said the organization is a natural partner with the Virtue Center.
“We’re going to be talking about the Women’s Resource Center and the intersection with domestic violence and substance abuse,” Johnson said. “It could be that the individual (abuser) was on a substance prior to getting into that relationship, or it could be that the abuser forced them to use drugs during the relationship, or it could be that both are using substances during their relationship.”
She said a lot of times, victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence use substances to cope with trauma inflicted on them.
At capacity, the Women’s Resource Center has enough beds for 20 or 21 victims. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter cut capacity to seven beds but is now operating at full capacity.
Caleb Klusmeyer, community outreach coordinator for The Virtue Center, said cooperation between the two entities is essential to tackling intersectional challenges in Norman.
“This has been a great opportunity for us to work with the Women’s Resource Center to provide more awareness of the impact of domestic violence and its connection to substance use disorders,” Klusmeyer said. “The training will provide in-depth understanding of the issues and available resources and tools.”
Continuing education credits, or CEUs, are required in different health care education programs for counselors, therapists and social workers. Those who attend the training can receive credit for different continuing education programs.
“They could come to this event and not just receive the education and awareness, but also receive a CEU towards their licenses,” Harris said. “So it’s a double impact for them as well to be able to help further their career, and for those who aren’t licensed or certified in that area. It’s still an educational and awareness event that provides them the same level of information.”
Those interested in attending should contact cklusmeyer@thevirtuecenter.org or call 405-321-0022x244. Tickets are $10, or $25 for those who need a continuing education unit in an education program.
