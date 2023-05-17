Local lawmakers, school district officials and teachers responded favorably Tuesday to a legislative agreement that would invest $785 million in public schools.
The state funding plan, agreed upon Monday by Republican lawmakers, would include $500 million in public education funding, $3,000 to $6,000 in teacher pay raises depending on experience, and six weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.
The plan, which still needs to pass both chambers, is being run through multiple pieces of legislation.
Rob Bradshaw, a Longfellow Middle School orchestra teacher and the Norman Public Schools Teacher of the Year, thanked lawmakers for compromising.
“I am very thankful that teachers who desperately need this raise are going to be able to put food on their tables,” Bradshaw said. “This funding will enhance opportunities for Oklahoma students.”
Bradshaw called the funding plan “a good first step.”
“The work needs to continue to help our students and families, as well as support our teachers, support staff and our public school districts to make sure that those who help our students succeed are able to support themselves,” he said.
Dirk O’Hara, president of the Norman Public Schools Board of Education, said giving raises to teachers is at the top of his wishlist.
“Around 91-93% of our general fund budget goes to personnel, and we are still finding it difficult to hire teachers, not just in Norman, but across the state,” he told The Transcript. “That means they have alternatives to where they can get paid more, either in other professions or in other states. An increase in teacher salary will help us retain and recruit teachers.”
O’Hara said he has only started to look at the bill, but he said he supports lawmakers coming together to pass investments in education.
“Anytime our state government wants to invest more in our public schools, that’s a good thing,” he said.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino said uncertainty in the state Legislature has hurt teaching prospects in Norman.
“Watching the legislative process play out has been a rough road and emotional for our teachers on many levels,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank the leadership of the Legislature for providing a solution, which also provides affirmation for our teachers and values their tireless work serving the students and families of Norman.
“This is a big step forward, and my hope is that the Legislature capitalizes on this positive momentum and continues to do more for public education and for our teachers in the future.”
School board member Annette Price applauded the the agreement to invest in education.
“Every dollar that goes into public education is multiplied when we consider the positive impact public schools have in our community,” she said. “A pay raise was desperately needed for our teachers.
“I hope there is enough discretionary funding (so) we can improve compensation for other staff who work directly with our children as well.”
Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, a member of the state House of Representatives and a former public school teacher, said he supports new public education funding and other components of the package but hasn’t decided whether he’ll vote for it.
Rosecrants pointed out that the funding plan doesn’t include money to raise salaries for support staff, and he was critical of a voucher-like tax credit for private and homeschool parents the passage of the package would unlock.
“So, even though there are some good parts to the Republican education plan, it misses the mark on how much money to invest, on what, and it certainly ignores the will of the majority of Oklahomans by adding a tax credit for families whose kids attend private schools,” he said. “The devil is in the details, so I’ll need to see those deets before I vote for these things in the House. They should be up for a vote in the next few days.”
