Norman residents have scheduled a protest at 2 p.m. in Andrews Park today to protest racial injustice and police brutality, according to a post on Facebook.
Keivon Giles, a local resident and organizer of the protest, said residents are invited to meet at Andrews Park, where protesters plan to peacefully gather to march, kneel and pray outside of the Norman Police Department.
Several protests have been held throughout the state and across the country in recent days to protest the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, who died while in police custody last weekend in Minnesota.
Giles said the protest is not an official Black Lives Matter event, but it is an opportunity for local residents to gather together and have their voices heard.
"We are just normal citizens who are just concerned (about racial injustice) and hosting a movement with local residents of the city," Giles said. "...Let’s get together and be heard and make a difference."
The protest is scheduled until 4:30 p.m., at Andrews Park, 201 W Daws St.
