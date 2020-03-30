While certain Democratic voters in Cleveland County were surprised that Joe Biden won the March 3 Oklahoma primary, some will rally around the former vice president as he challenges President Donald Trump.
Voter Margo Reynolds from Moore said she voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders because she agreed with his platform.
"I knew it was going to be a close race between Biden and Bernie,” Reynolds said. "But I'm a Sanders supporter. I like his health care plans, and he is against giving money to big corporations. My views are more in line with his than Biden or any other of the candidates that ran this year."
In the presidential primary, Cleveland County voted 34% for Biden and 33% for Sanders. This was closer than the state results where Biden had 39% of the vote and Sanders finished with 25%.
Democratic voter Timothy Mason of Norman described the close race in Cleveland County as “Bernie-mania” when he visited the campus of the University of Oklahoma on September 22, 2019.
“When Bernie came to speak at Reaves Park, people went crazy,” Mason said. "He commanded the stage, commanded the crowd and his presence was huge.
“Right then and there, he got my vote. It was great to see a presidential candidate in my town. He got quite the reception”
On the Republican side, Trump won the Republican primary on March 3 with more than 90% of vote.
Some GOP voters claimed they did not know there was a primary race. Republican voter Casey Dorchester of Noble was caught off guard by the GOP race.
“I did not realize until the day of the election that there was a primary,” Dorchester said. "I thought that since there was a sitting president, there was no primary election. I almost missed it”.
Trump supporter Michelle Strawn of Norman said she feels the president has been doing a great job.
“I think the president does not get the credit that he deserves,” Strawn said. “He has helped our economy. He has kept us out of war. And he has listened to health care experts in the latest health crisis. He has developed and executed a plan to keep us safe.”
As far as the upcoming November election, Republican voter Janice Warren of Norman said despite her belief that Trump is the best choice, she fears Trump won’t win re-election.
“I think it will be very close, but I don’t think Trump will be re-elected,” Warren said. "I wish he would, but I don’t think he will be,” she said. “Everybody seems to be after him and attacking everything he does — the media, the newspapers, the Democratic Party and others. He has a solid base, I know that, supporters just like me. But I don’t know whether that’s going to be enough or not.”
Warren believes Biden is best positioned to defeat Trump in the general election.
“I think Biden is trying to unify the country,” she said. “I think all Democrats will rally around Biden, and he will win the election by a very close margin.”
