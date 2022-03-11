While Norman’s record-breaking sales taxes aren’t likely sustainable, they’re certainly nice to see at the moment, one official says.
Norman sales taxes have seen improvements of at least 16% from the same months in the prior fiscal year since May 2021. Most months since July have had at least $1 million greater sales tax revenue than those months in the three prior fiscal years, according to city records.
At a quarterly luncheon put on by the Norman Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Norman retail coordinator Sara Kaplan attributes much of the numbers in the last year to tax credits and deferred student loan payments, among other factors. Tax reports and analytics also show people are spending cash right now, however they vary in that spending.
According to Placer.AI data, retail chains in Norman have recovered to 87% of their foot traffic since February in 2020. Non-adjusted retail data from the Census shows e-commerce has become an important part of doing business.
According to Norman finance department reports, use tax accounts for a growing share of revenue. Kaplan points to increased consumer demand. Norman receives use tax when someone orders items online and has them shipped to their address within city limits.
“If you’re a retailer, you pretty much know you have to be both, and I think the pandemic is the cause of that,” Kaplan said.
The leisure sector shows the slowest pandemic recovery in retail categories. Kaplan said most sectors appeared to recover, but it’s not equal across all categories.
Kaplan mentioned movie theaters, an industry hit hard worldwide by the pandemic, were closed for the longest duration.
A Costar commercial real estate database report shows a 5.5% vacancy rate in the retail market. Kaplan said the Norman market has around 800 existing buildings of retail space, totaling about 9 million square feet of retail space.
Speakers at the luncheon also spoke well of Norman’s development in recent months. Construction for Norman Regional Health System, the senior wellness center, the Young Family Athletic Center and the NOUN Hotel are just some of the recent development projects in the works.
As the city continues to grow, Sean Rieger of Rieger Law Group said the community should be mindful of how they will further invest into Norman. Rieger mentioned water rate increases and connection fees being a potential deterrent to private investment.
“If we’re going to encourage private investment and community, we have to be competitive, we have to be relevant, we have to make sure that our codes are in line with the region,” Rieger said.
Rieger said the city engineering design criteria goes too far and urged city council to bring down connection fees.
He also commended the renovations and upgrades to Lake Thunderbird, saying this is the first time in his life the lake has had two marinas with Calypso Cove Marina and Little River Marina both operational.