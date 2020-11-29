Many small businesses in Norman took part in a national holiday meant to stimulate local commerce through discounts and promotions Saturday.
Inaugurated in 2010 and falling in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday promotes holiday shopping at brick and mortar businesses. For the 11th year, business owners see the holiday as more significant than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gina Mitchell, co-owner of Mitchell’s Jewelry on Main Street in Norman said the holiday is critical this year.
“It’s never been more important than it is this year,” Mitchell said. “We have been happy to see the community seems to recognize that.”
Mitchell said it was disheartening to see records set from the cyber sales of large corporations on Black Friday. However, throughout the day she has seen strong support for small businesses like hers both in person and on social media.
“It has been going nicely this year,” Mitchell said. “When someone buys a Charles Garnier piece, we are giving them a necklace as a gift with purchase.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said it’s more important than ever to recognize the impact small businesses make in Norman and support them this year. He said small businesses in Norman are being creative in trying to serve their customers during this time.
“Many local merchants are offering different ways for customers to shop,” Martin said. “Some of them have online sales, curbside pickup, [others] are even using technology to shop for their customers, such as getting on FaceTime and walking around the store to get items for their customers who then come and pick them up through curbside.”
At Occasions Fine Stationary and Gifts on Main Street, co-owner Debbie Laffoon and her staff offer free delivery in the Norman area for those who would prefer to shop from home.
Laffoon said especially during a time like this, it’s important to accommodate those who support them.
“If they don’t shop small businesses right now, then we might not be here later,” Laffoon said. “A lot of small businesses are struggling with COVID-19 because people can’t shop like they used to, especially older people, or people who have a suppressed immune system.”
Offering flexibility and knowing the customer base are part of being community-driven, Laffoon said.
“That’s why being a small business for us works,” Laffoon said. “We know our clients, and they are our friends, old and new.”
Hannah Faler, manager at Occasions, said both the staff and a portion of their customers are becoming acclimated to shopping virtually, both on Small Business Saturday, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been doing the virtual shopping and curbside since April when it hit, and I think people are starting to get used to it,” Faler said. “ … It’s been going really well, and I feel like people are slowly catching on that they can virtually shop with us and don’t have to go straight to Amazon.”
Faler said to boost business on Small Business Saturday, they are featuring a storewide 20% discount and doing a giveaway for a MacKenzie-Childs piece, a popular upscale tableware brand.
Also on Main Street, at Sandalwood and Sage, co-owner Natasha Rice said the store is doing a promotion for a free pack of incense, rock or crystal with a $20 purchase, and later in the day, its giving away gift certificates in a drawing customers can enter with a $20 purchase.
Rice said the holiday and their promotions have brought additional business, a welcomed sight as they opened their doors Saturday morning.
“We had people waiting at the door to get in when we opened, so that’s always a good sign,” Rice said. “We were busy right away and are busy right now, so it’s going well.”
Not every business saw an uptick in business on the holiday, including Lion Salon and Spa, with locations on Classen Curve in Oklahoma City and in Brookhaven Village on Robinson Street in Norman, according to owner Ashley Russell.
Unlike past years where the business typically had increased sales during the weekend after Thanksgiving, including Small Business Saturday, this year is a different story.
“There’s not a lot of foot traffic,” Russell said. “We have good shopping centers, but there’s not a lot of people out.”
Both locations of the spa are featuring a 20% discount, and Russell said she is offering that to every customer, whether in person or not.
“We are offering curbside pickup and had several calls [Friday] where we gave them the 20% discount,” Russell said. “They will pick it up next week or whenever they can, but we wanted to honor that for anyone who didn’t feel comfortable coming in.”
Russell said Small Business Saturday is a way to show support. Her businesses give back to the community through hair and fashion shows that raise money for charities.
“This is kind of a give-and-take where Small Business Saturday is a way to support mom-and-pop type stores,” Russell said.
