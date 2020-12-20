In lieu of hosting its annual Christmas party for store employees and their families, Floyd’s RV donated its $3,500 party fund to a local nonprofit Friday.
Tina Floyd and her husband, Robert, have given to various nonprofits over their 52 years in the RV business. After deciding to cancel their holiday celebration due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Tina said the circumstances provided the perfect opportunity to help a nonprofit.
“I have been working with the Junior League of Norman for years, so they know it’s close to my heart,” Tina said. “My husband called me and said, ‘This is what we were going to do,’ and I thought it was an awesome idea.”
Tina said she was pleased when the entire staff was receptive to the donation.
“My husband and I give when we can, but to know you are reaching other people who are seeing what can be done, that’s what was special to me,” Tina said. “We’ve been blessed, and to bless other families for Christmas is definitely the best gift we can give during these trying and uncertain times.”
Courtney Floyd, Junior League of Norman president, said the money will help their two community projects: Food for Kids and Baby Steps.
Floyd said Baby Steps is an early head start program for children of Norman Public Schools students.
“Teen parents are able to drop their kids off at the Baby Steps house, which provides an early head start program while the parents attend school,” Floyd said. “This allows parents to focus on their education, graduate from high school and get their diplomas while knowing their children are cared for and getting some early education and a head start.”
This year, as a result of the pandemic, Floyd said they have seen an increased need in families that participate in Baby Steps.
“We have seen a rise in need for socks, blankets and, most recently, for formula,” Floyd said. “A donation like this from Floyd’s RV will help JLN be able to address those needs for these families so the parents can focus on raising their kids, their education and knowing their children’s needs will be met.”
Food for Kids provides food for middle school and high school students in the Norman community who are at risk of going hungry. Floyd said in the last month, the program has fed over 400 students and expects that to rise into the spring.
“The league and the community truly appreciate this donation, because it allows volunteers to continue serving the community during a time when needs are so high,” Floyd said. “This donation will make a huge impact, and we appreciate it.”
