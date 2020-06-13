Infinity Farms Animal Sanctuary and Rescue is a recipient of the 2020 Seresto Circle of Love Grant.
The Norman-based Infinity Farms was founded in 2016 as an organization specializing in rescuing cats and dogs from urgent situations. The nonprofit places the animals into temporary foster homes until they can find an owner willing to adopt. During this process, Infinity Farms also covers all medical expenses for the animal.
The grant was created in partnership with Adopt-a-Pet.com and provides Seresto flea and tick collars for the recipients, allowing them to direct the money they would be spending on flea and tick prevention to other areas.
According to its website, Infinity Farms spends nearly $15,000 on medical services for the animals every month. All their donations go toward making sure the animal is safe and healthy by ensuring they are medically up to date, spayed or neutered and providing flea and tick prevention.
“We are so grateful to have been chosen for this grant,” Infinity Farms said in a released statement. “As an animal rescue saving [animals] from death row situations and relying solely on donations, this is huge for all of the animals in our program.
"Summers in Oklahoma can be brutal with fleas and ticks, and it's impossible to manage without products like these collars. We are so excited to be able to save more lives with the money that is being saved from this generous donation.”
Adopt-a-Pet.com’s goal is to keep the animals ready-to-adopt. When the time comes, the adopting owner does not have to worry about their new pet having fleas or ticks.
“Our main mission as an organization is to help homeless pets get out of shelters and into loving homes,” CEO and co-founder of Adopt-a-Pet.com David Meyer said, "Providing support to the shelters and rescues who care for companion animals while they’re waiting to be adopted is a big part of achieving that goal.
"We’ve seen the positive impact the Seresto Circle of Love grant program has had on both animal welfare organizations and the pets in their care. It is such a pleasure to work with a sponsor that truly cares about our mission, and we are grateful for the support Bayer provides through this program.”
Seresto collars are created by Bayer, a global company with a core focus being in the field of health care and nutrition.
“As a long-time partner of Adopt-a-Pet.com, the Seresto Circle of Love grant program is another example of one of the many ways that we are able to highlight the life-changing work that these shelters and rescues do for communities,” said Lauren Dorsch, deputy director of U.S communications at Bayer Animal Health. “We are so pleased to be able to support the incredible work these shelters do, and to ease the financial burden for these organizations as well as for people looking to adopt.”
All of Infinity Farm’s adoptable animals can be viewed at adoption events listed on its Facebook page or by appointment upon approved application.
Reese Gorman
Follow me @reeseg_3
