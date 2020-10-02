As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump battle COVID-19, the country has to decide what to do now.
Trump’s positive diagnosis comes after his long history of rhetoric against the wearing of masks and failure to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
During the first presidential debate against Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump attacked Biden saying, “I don’t wear masks like him, everytime you see him he’s got a mask. You could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest I’ve ever seen.”
On Sept. 26 Trump held a large gathering in the Rose Garden for his official nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court. The attendees were seated next to one another and masks were scarce. Since then, four of the attendees to the nomination have tested positive for COVID-19.
“I am not surprised they contracted the virus; their behavior and given opinions on the virus indicate they have not been taking it seriously, and have set a poor example to the nation for how to act and handle themselves in public,” University of Oklahoma Graduate Student Pete Pickens said. “... I hope this changes his opinion on COVID, and that Trump’s administration will take it more seriously and set a better example for everyone in the U.S.”
Although not surprised, Keith Gaddie, OU Presidential Professor of Journalism and Architecture, said his initial reaction was neither academic nor political; rather he just wishes the president and the first lady well.
“I hope they recover and I hope there’s not a lot of suffering with this illness as they recover,” Gaddie said. “... Everybody deserves to have a compassionate response to dealing with an illness, especially something like this.”
On the political side, Gaddie said having a president exposed to a threatening infection — such as COVID-19 — is troubling.
“This is disruptive, this will disrupt his campaign and disrupts the process of government; the possibility of broad-based exposure at the highest level of government — mainly older people who are at an increased risk — is troubling,” Gaddie said.
The people around the president didn’t seem to take precautions against COVID-19 very seriously, Gaddie said.
“We’ve not been given the impression — through behaviors and public statements — that this executive or people around him have been careful about their conduct or considerate to the impact of exposure on others, which is one reason why I think you’re not getting a widely sympathetic reaction to their situation,” Gaddie said.
Many Oklahoma officials offered their support for the Trump’s as they recover from the virus.
“Sarah and I join with the millions of Oklahomans and Americans who are praying for the quick and full recovery of @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS and everyone else battling COVID-19,” Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted.
Republican Sen. James Lankford is now in quarantine after meeting with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, multiple times this week.
“While I am not experiencing symptoms, upon recommendations of doctors and to ensure [the] health and safety of others, I will quarantine through Oct 12. Praying for Mike's full recovery,” Lankford said.
He also offered up his support to the president.
“Cindy and I are praying for a speedy recovery for you and the @FLOTUS,” Lankford tweeted.
The White House announced Friday that Trump will be transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for the next couple of days.
“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.