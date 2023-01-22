Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Bingo, pet ID 25075, a 5-month-old neutered pit bull terrier with brown brindle coloring, is pet of the week at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave. He currently weighs 26 pounds. He is available at the shelter during business hours.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Soprano is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary. Soprano loves other dogs, cats, toys and is housebroken.
He can get excited with children, so kids taller than him would work best.
He is learning basic manners and how to walk properly on a leash.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age -appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to adoption. Residents can bring their pet dogs for meet and greets.
The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday at 4500 24th Ave NW in Norman.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.