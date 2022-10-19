Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Mo Gra, whose name is Polish for “my love,” is the pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 4500 24th Ave. NW. Sh was at the city’s shelter for a long time before arriving at Second Chance.
She is active and enjoys walks, playing with other dogs anc children, belly rubs and cuddling on the couch.
Pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention.
All dogs are heartworm negative, and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting the adoption floor.
Residents with dogs maybe bring them for meet and greats. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
—Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.