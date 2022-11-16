Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Wulfinite, pet of the week, may weigh 30-plus pounds but feels like a 10-pound lap dog. Wulfinite loves being petted and snuggles but also loves the outdoors and people.
Wulfinite is smart and would love to work on food puzzles or scent training to help hone mad problem-solving skills.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative, and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting our adoption floor.
Residents with dogs are welcome to bring them along for meet and greets. Second Chance Animal Sanctuary is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday is 4500 24th Ave. NW.
— Submitted Content
