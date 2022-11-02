Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Cream of Mushroom is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 4500 24th Ave. NW in Norman. She is housebroken, crate trained, is great on a leash and has a big personality. She also loves being social with other animals, including cats.
She would enjoy going to the dog park and maybe getting a puppuccino. Cream of Mushroom loves attention, but wouldn’t mind being left home alone for a few hours during work.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative, and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting the adoption floor.
Residents may bring their pets by for a meet and great. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Norman Animal Welfare
Shivers, pet ID 3808911, is one of the pets of the week at Norman Animal Welfare, 328 Jenkins Ave. She is a spayed female terrier mix puppy with tan, black and white coloring.
She is estimated to weigh 26 to 60 pounds when fully grown and is fully house and kennel trained. She doesn’t bark often and loves toys. She is sweet and shy.
John, pet id 24429, is the second pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. He is a 10-year-old male, neutered German Shepard/corgi mix with tan coloring. He weighs 42 pounds and is very loving.
Both dogs are available at the shelter.
— Submitted Content
