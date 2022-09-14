Norman Animal Welfare
Norman Animal Welfare’s pet of the week is Cody, a 3-month-old brown retriever. He is 15 pounds and growing. He is neutered and ready for a forever home. His adoption ID is 24081.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Brothers Hoban Washburn and Malcom Reynolds, 7, were returned last week (no fault of their own) after having been adopted together in 2015.
Both are friendly with other dogs, housebroken, crate trained, great on leashes and social with strangers. They are fully vetted, fixed, microchipped, dewormed, current on flea/tick/heartworm prevention and heartworm negative. Both dogs are overweight and will need to lose a few pounds.
Interested families can visit Second Chance Animal Sanctuary from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Their adoption fees together are $200, with medical history, leashes, collars and a goodie bag with delights provided.
— Submitted Content
