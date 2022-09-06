Norman Animal Welfare
Jessie, 1, is Norman Animal Welfare’s pet of the week. She is a red and white Australian cattle dog and weighs 34 pounds. She is spayed and ready for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, ID 24053.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Buc-ee’s, Second Chance Animal Sanctuary’s pet of the week, is dog and kid friendly. During foster care, he did great with an 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl.
He is great on leashes, rides nicely in the car and is crate trained and housebroken. He knows sit and come here.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age-appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative, and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting the adoption floor. Families with dogs already can bring them by for meet and great.
The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 4500 24th Ave. NW in Norman.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.