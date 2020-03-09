LITTLE AXE -- John Johnson has high hopes the Absentee Shawnee Tribe can expand its economic base with new commercial projects, government contracts and a move into the aerospace industry.
Johnson, of Norman, was elected in 2019 as the tribal governor and he's more than happy to take on the leadership role.
"I'm getting to know all of the ins and outs and challenges that go with this," he said. "It feels good to make those decisions for the tribe."
The Absentee Shawnee tribe has 4,430 members nationwide, with about 74% of those members living in Oklahoma, which makes it one of the smaller tribes in the state. Since taking office, Johnson is thinking big time. He understands prior leadership was not active with economic development or improving benefits for tribal members.
At this time, the tribe is involved in the development of a new $8 million commercial plaza off Highway 9 in Little Axe with an urgent care office, convenience store, restaurant and retail space. The project is a joint venture between Absentee Shawnee Health Systems and the Absentee Shawnee Economic Development Authority.
"We know the Highway 9 expansion will go from Norman to Tecumseh," Johnson said, while speaking about the project and its location.
Johnson, who spent 35 years in the optical industry, is also pushing for the tribe to obtain certification with the U.S. Small Business Administration so it can enter a business development program. If approved, the certification would give the tribe nine years of preference in federal contracting so the Absentee Shawnees could compete for sole source and set-aside contracts. It would also allow the tribe to partner with other firms on a joint venture basis.
"We've seen all the opportunities for our tribe and other tribes to get involved," Johnson said. "We want our tribe to be successful. We're getting ideas and getting educated about moving forward."
The Absentee Shawnee tribe spans parts of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma and Cleveland counties. One of the tribe's largest operations is the Thunderbird Casino in Little Axe.
"I've got three more years (as governor) so I'm going to be moving as fast as I can," Johnson said. "It is scary, but I've told people anytime you venture into a new business it's 50-50, but you have to take that first step."
The tribe has been successful employing many of its members and providing healthcare services to them, but more can be done, the governor believes. If the past is indication, Johnson may be right.
The tribe had an economic impact of more than $145 million in Oklahoma during 2017, supporting more than 1,130 jobs that paid $55 million in wages and benefits to workers, according to a study sponsored by the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium. The Center for Native American and Urban Studies at Oklahoma City University researched and reported the findings, which were released in 2019.
After taking office as governor, Johnson has held meetings with tribal members to receive their input on economic development efforts and issues.
"They like to see I'm moving forward," he said. "It's going to be project by project starting with the commercial plaza."
Last year, the tribe initiated a pilot project aimed at using hemp to manufacture various products like rope and clothing. The program started slow with 10 acres being seeded. Problems with the soil will force the tribe to reseed the land again this year, but the project is moving forward.
Tribal leaders also are in the process of pursuing more grant opportunities for money to expand the program. The tribe's plan calls for an increase in the number of acres that will be seeded. During 2020, the tribe will begin a seed processing operation, indoor growing facility as well as developing a line of hemp-based products.
Johnson said he did not expect to be in a tribal leadership position after retiring from his private optical business.
"I've told friends and neighbors I never thought I be doing what I'm doing today. I'm proud of myself and that I'm moving forward for the tribe," he said.
Johnson is a Norman High School graduate and was a Norman businessman for 35 years. He also serves as a board member with several organizations, including the Norman and Shawnee chambers of commerce. He has been married to his wife, Janet, for 42 years. They have two adult children. Johnson's son is an Airborne Ranger and orthopedic surgeon in the U.S. Army and his daughter is a theatre director who lives in New York.
