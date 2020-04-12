There will be no art awards this summer from the Norman Arts Council and its two travel grant awards have been cancelled among other programs that may not survive the coming budget cuts. The NAC is a hub for grants which supplement 25 local art organizations.
At least 30% of Normans hotels are closed as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down businesses, cancelled large tourism events like festivals and sporting events and brought occupancy to virtual non-existence, Visit Norman Director Executive Dan Schemm says.
Room tax funds both the NAC and Visit Norman to a large extent.
The NAC receives about 60% of its funds from the city's room tax, more than $400,000 each year but its director Erinn Gavaghan said they will likely see at least a 25% reduction in the current and next fiscal years budgets.
“We're actually holding some back in addition to that (25%)” she said. “We're putting that in reserve basically just in case throughout the year we might see more cuts.”
It's a first for both organizations. For the current fiscal, city budget reports show Visit Norman was to receive $921,500 but projections will be closer to $800,000. NAC will drop from $460,750 to $420,000.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told The Transcript no one knows what the total impact of the “COVID effect” will be on room tax until mid-April when hotels report taxes to the city.
Visit Norman Director Dan Schemm, like Gavaghan is prepared to see its allocation plunge by as much as 50%.
“I don't think we'll receive a 50% reduction in guest tax but I'm prepared for and planning for one just in case that worst case scenario happens,” Schemm said. “The budget from Anthony Francisco was definitely not a 50% reduction, so we submitted a budget to the based on the number of $800,000. That was a pretty significant cut, anticipating the coronavirus impacts, but that was based on an early March analysis.”
He does believe that tourism will rebound, but likely for day trips or shorter overnight stays.
“Big trips like to Costa Rica or other places may be put on hold because they (travelers) may not have the money they thought they would,” Schemm said. “That drive for leisure travel is going to come back faster. There's going to be people who will have this pent up demand because we're all going a little stir crazy. Maybe we missed our spring break, then maybe we're missing our summer vacations, so I think we'll see this pent up demand.”
Schemm also predicts there may be a drop in rates to lure travelers but not rock-bottom prices.
“Because the economy was so strong before all of this happened, I think we'll see a decrease in rates but I don't think it's going to be dramatic.”
Meanwhile Gavaghan isn't sure about the rebound for art funding. With the Second Friday Artwalks closed through May, she believes it could remain closed in June. Spring festivals for art vendors have cancelled.
One bastion of hope in reach is the Payroll Protection Program loan and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The PPP will pay for employee salaries and if guidelines are followed, there is debt forgiveness.
“We applied for the Small Business Administration Payment Protection (PPP) Loan,” Gavaghan said. “We're hoping that with the care package that the federal government passed, there is emergency funding through the National Endowment of the Arts and that funding gets dispersed among the 50 state art agencies. We have the Oklahoma Arts Council. We're waiting to hear from them but the Oklahoma Arts Council has told us to expect that funding is coming.”
Visit Norman is not so fortunate. Schemm and Norman Chamber of Commerce Director Scott Martin do not qualify for PPP because their organizations are a 501(c)6. The program includes 501(c)3 and 501 (c)19.
“We're not included in the PPP so we'd like to be included in the next round of relief,” Martin said.
Congress continues to examine further federal relief including an additional $250 billion in funds for PPP.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
