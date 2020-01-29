Norman Girl Scout troops received some big help from the U.S. Air Force Tuesday when a trio of airmen volunteered to place 4,200 cases of scrumptious cookies in a designated order.
Later Tuesday, troop leaders showed up and retrieved the cookies for the annual Girl Scout sale which continues through the end of March.
As military protocol dictates, orders were given and followed by the three airmen and a host of Girl Scout troop leaders.
Senior Airman Caitlyne Jones saw an email that was sent out at Tinker Air Force Base requesting help with the cookie delivery at Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
"I was a Brownie and thought it would be fun to volunteer," she said. "I was originally on leave but this was something fun and it has a good cause."
Senior Airman Scott Shed, a member of the 72nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, volunteered because he likes assisting non-profit groups that have a special purpose.
"Someone needed help so I signed up as soon as I could," he said. "They [Tinker Air Force Base leadership] always encourage us to volunteer and give back to the community as much as we can."
The two airmen were joined by Senior Airman Skyler Bjorge.
Jane Roberts, a civilian employee at the base, said she sent the email requesting help for the cookie delivery.
"There would have been more but some had a mission that kept them from coming," she said.
The airmen joined several Girl Scout troop leaders Tuesday morning to organize the cases of cookies that eventually will be sold to raise money for the members and their programs.
Carol Baylor, Girl Scout volunteer and warehouse coordinator the past 30 years, said this is the first year Tinker personnel have volunteered to help the scouting organization.
"We hope to be able to use them in future years," she said.
Representatives from the Chickasaw Nation and Hitachi also volunteered on Tuesday.
Proceeds from cookie sales are used to pay for some Western Council operations, a new Girl Scout camp in northeast Oklahoma City and camp scholarships.
Girl Scout cookies are $5 a box with two varieties moving up to $6 a box.
Tim Farley
366-3539
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.