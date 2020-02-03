Apartment owner intends on evicting tenant in alleged shooting

A Norman apartment complex owner intends to evict a tenant who shot at a maintenance worker Monday morning.
David Kinnard, owner of Cinnamon Creek Townhomes, 1800 Barkley St., said tenants were notified two weeks ago that repair work would be done on Feb. 3. The repairman, who announced that he was with the maintenance department before opening the door, entered the alleged gunman's apartment where he faced a barrage of gunshots.
"I will do whatever I can to kick him out," Kinnard said. "My employees are scared. They go into apartments all the time when there's repairs needed. The maintenance man ran home crying just about."
The maintenance employee was not hit by any of the bullets, Kinnard reported.
The resident, Mohamed Abdelrahman, was arrested and booked into the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center on complaints of reckless conduct with a firearm and feloniously pointing a firearm. Police reported two shots were fired at the maintenance worker.
Kinnard said he was told by a Norman police detective that the shooting suspect would not be arrested or charged with anything more serious than public endangerment.
"What this shows is you can shoot anybody you want in your apartment and nothing will happen," Kinnard said. "This was my first maintenance guy to get shot at. This makes me sick. The detective said he was a nice guy and reasonable, but you can play act for whatever you want for whatever period of time you want."
Kinnard owns about 1,000 apartment units and commercial buildings in the Oklahoma City metro area.
A Norman police spokeswoman said Kinnard's comments do not reflect the facts in the case, which is still being investigated. Prosecutors typically do not comment on the type of charge that might be filed while the case is under investigation.
The shooter's wife and children will move out of the apartment Tuesday, Kinnard said.
