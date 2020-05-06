Recognition is an important aspect of the 4-H program. Youth work hard year-round to expand knowledge of their 4-H project area. Youth complete project work, teach workshops, create service learning projects and more. Oklahoma 4-H has an awards application called a record book that allows youth to report work and submit their record book for a chance to compete for a scholarship.
4-H members in grades eighth and older are eligible to complete a State 4-H Record Book for competition. The group also offers Level 3 scholarships for Graduating Seniors, Level 4 scholarships for 4-H alumni in college or trade school and state 4-H Key Club for the top 1 percent of 4-H members ages 15 and older. The record book is a culmination of 4-H project work for a 4-H members in one project area. Members may complete a book in two project areas.
Project areas are learning areas where 4-H members focus a majority of their time and effort in the 4-H program. Record book winners receive a $1,200 scholarship to a college or trade school. The top three record book finalists in each project are selected for interview. The state record books and awards will be judged virtually May 12.
Interviews for finalists will be hosted virtually June 9. Cleveland County 4-H members and alumni were well represented in the state 4-H record book program this year. Applicants and their project areas were as follows:
• Ellise Barcum (Clover Cloggers) -- Recreation and Leisure Arts, Achievement, Hall of Fame, Key Club
• Casey Cruzan (Little Axe) -- Leadership, Hall of Fame, Key Club
• Delaney Cruzan (Little Axe) -- Achievement, Health and Fitness, Hall of Fame, Key Club, National Congress
• Karina Feng (Norman North, Columbia University) -- Level 4 scholarship
• Taylyn Kindel (Little Axe) -- Performing Arts
• Noah Klepfer (Dairy Club) -- Dairy
• Matthew Lewis (ORION Robotics) -- Science and Technology, Key Club
• Trisdon Metseff (Shooting Sports Club) -- Shooting Sports, Southeast District Scholarship
• Conrad Moffat (Lexington) -- Advanced Agriculture, Hall of Fame, Level 3 Scholarship
• Bella Sargent (Little Axe) -- Shooting Sports, Agriculture
• Adie Soell (Noble) -- Fabrics and Fashion, Key Club
• Jebidiah Stubbs (Little Axe, Panhandle State University) -- Level 4 scholarship
• Timothy Whitehead (Noble) -- Advanced Agriculture, Advanced Leadership, Hall of Fame
For more information, contact Ruth Allard at ruth.allard@okstate.edu.
