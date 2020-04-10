Art museum director resigns for new opportunity

The University of Oklahoma's Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is a monumental asset to both the school and the City of Norman. It's an attractive repository of culture and history that draws visitors from around the world.
Since 2015, Mark White has been the Wylodean and Bill Saxon Director at the Museum. Before that, he was Eugene B. Adkins curator starting in 2009. White has tendered his resignation effective end of this month to leave for a directorship at another institution.
During his time here, White has served The Fred, as it's affectionately known, with distinction. That's in no small part because he understands the major role it plays in the community.
"The museum is not just for the university but for the City of Norman," White said. "In many respects, their audience is derived just as much from the Norman community as from the university."
Part of OU's mission as a research institution includes public service.
"There is no better expression of that than the museums," White said. "Both Fred Jones and Sam Noble (natural history museum) do serve the Norman community as much as they serve the campus audience. The majority of our members have both community and university affiliations. It's a resource for Norman residents of all ages. For a city of roughly 100,000 to have a museum like this is really pretty amazing."
The Fred has a number of programs that reach out to people of all ages, including in the public schools, adults and senior citizens.
"We have really made an attempts to serve a diverse audience," he said. "The museum does that well, and I've always been proud of it."
White has faced a challenge many may not consider. The magnificent museum building and its priceless contents are somewhat of a "best kept secret."
"While it's gratifying that people think of us in a positive way we don't want to be a secret," he said. "Building awareness of the museum has been a continual challenge. It's not one we've found a good solution to. Publicizing the importance of this museum in Oklahoma, the region and nation will be a challenge for the next director, too."
Funding also is an issue. The Fred does an incredible amount with a relatively small budget.
"That's a credit to the staff," White said. "They work extraordinarily hard, have fantastic ideas and they have a passion brought to bear executing those ideas."
White raised over $4 million during his tenure. The "Love" sculpture by Robert Indiana installed on campus outdoors was one of his purchases. It's a magnet for selfie-takers. He presided over dozens of memorable exhibitions including "Art Interrupted: Advancing American Art and the Politics of Cultural Diplomacy"; "Immortales: the Hall of Emperors from the Capitoline Museums, Rome"; and "Macrocosm/Microcosm: Abstract Expressionism in the American Southwest". White is an extremely talented author who wrote many of the scholarly essays published in The Fred's exhibition catalogues and elsewhere.
"I'm pleased to have created a lot of original exhibitions that have expanded the awareness of the art of Oklahoma," the Tulsa native said. "Before I came to the museum, there was very little in the way of exhibitions or published literature on the art of Oklahoma. Eleven years later, I can look back and say that there were a lot of projects I was personally involved with that give people a better awareness of the rich culture of this state."
White was instrumental in acquiring some marvelous pieces of art into the permanent collection both from donors and by purchase.
"When I arrived in 2009, the collection was roughly around 9,000 objects," he said. "Now it's 19,000 objects."
He cited art by Olinka Hrdy and Emil Bisttram as works he'd miss being able to see on a daily basis. A personal favorite that White purchased recently is a print titled "Kabuki Play" by important American artist Roger Shimomura whose work addresses ethnicity, politics and pop culture.
"I have a tremendous number of friends here in Norman and I'll miss them the most," White said. "I've developed a lot of relationships over the last 11 years. It has been enjoyable becoming part of this community and will be hard to leave."
A replacement for White will be conducted by a national search committee. B. Byron Price, who currently serves as the director of the Charles M. Russell Center for the Study of Art of the American West, will be The Fred's interim director.
