Bean meal provides prescription help

Cooks will be in the kitchen at bright and early Tuesday at First Christian Church preparing for their annual Benefit Bean Dinner.
The first batch of about 75 volunteers, men of all ages from the church, will turn on the burners about 3 a.m. to start cooking the beans for Tuesday's two-part event -- lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m., said Rev. David Spain. The church is at 220 S. Webster Ave.
Spain has helped at 20 of the annual event's 31 years.
"It's a lot of beans," he said with laugh.
Hundreds of people will eat the $5 all-you-can-eat meal, which includes beans, cornbread, beverage and a freshly baked cookie, Spain said. Participants can choose between white or brown beans and vegan or with ham, while available. Meals can be eaten at the church or taken to go. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
"It's a good simple meal and it goes for a great cause," Spain said.
Money raised go the Variety Care's medication fund. Variety Care is a nonprofit community health center that accepts Medicaid/SoonerCare, Medicare and most private insurances and offers medical services of a sliding fee scale for uninsured patients.
"It's great that people can get medical care, but if they don't have money to fill a prescription that is a gap, and we wanted to try and fill that gap," Spain said. "Some medications are very expensive."
The church has raised around $150,000 for prescriptions over the years.
The meal's proceeds initially went to the Health for Friends program after speaking with the program's founder and learning of the need for medication funding. Health for Friends merged with Variety Care in 2013 and the church transferred the donation to the new entity.
Spain said any leftover food will be taken to Food and Shelter Wednesday. Food and Shelter is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week.
"We love to serve the community," Spain said.
