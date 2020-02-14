WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign on Friday announced that they are expanding their staff in Oklahoma and adding four Oklahoma co-chairs to their campaign. The announcement follows Senator Sanders’ win in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.
The Oklahoma co-chairs are State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, Norman City Council member Alison A. Petrone, LaRenda Morgan who serves as governmental affairs officer for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, and Jesse Jackson, Jr. who serves as pastor of Oklahoma City East Sixth Street Christian Church.
“We are immensely proud of the campaign we are building across Oklahoma,” said Josh Visnaw, Bernie 2020 Oklahoma State Director. “With an expanded team and our new Co-Chairs, we will be able to build on the huge amount of grassroots momentum we already have in Oklahoma."
The Oklahoma state co-chairs were announced Friday as part of a national Bernie 2020 rollout of over 50 co-chairs in Super Tuesday states nationwide, who together represent a diverse slate of progressive elected officials, local activists and community leaders. These leaders show the strength of Senator Sanders’ “Not Me, Us” movement in communities across the state.
Sanders campaign volunteers have held more than 329 events across the state. To date, the campaign's field program has knocked on 20,000 doors across Oklahoma. In September of last year, Sanders visited Oklahoma. He held a rally in Norman with more than 4,000 people in attendance. After the rally in Norman, Bernie headed to Lawton to address the 28th annual Comanche Nation Fair Powwow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.