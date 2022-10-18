OKLAHOMA CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children.
The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is available for children ages 5 through 11 years, and Moderna’s for children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years.
Vaccines for added ages are arriving in the state.
Bivalent formulations of both COVID-19 vaccines are currently recommended for use as a single booster dose at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination.
For appointments, visit oklahoma.gov.
