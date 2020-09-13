The Bedlam Blood Battle is on again this fall, supporting the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Residents ages 16 or older can give blood at one of these locations:
• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday -- 700 S. Telephone Road in Moore, first-floor conference room
• 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday -- 301 S. Howard Ave. in Moore, open to the public
Appointments are needed to participate.
Donors will receive free T-shirts in OSU orange or OU crimson.
OBI is the local, nonprofit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Masks are required for all donors and will be provided if needed.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.
OBI is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
Residents who are age 16 must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission.
Those who are 17 must weigh at least 125 pounds. Eighteen-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
Donors ages 16 or 17need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.
This test has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization for use by authorized laboratories.
The test has been authorized only for the detection of the IgG antibody against SARS-CoV-2. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Test results will be made available post-donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.