Boone wins Legion speech contest

Nathan Boone of Norman won the American Legion National High School Oratorical District 5B Speech Contest Saturday in Lexington. Boone is a sophomore and is homeschooled. He is sponsored by American Legion Post 88 in Norman.
Haley Coover, a sophomore at Westmoore High School, placed second. She is sponsored by American Legion Moore Post 184 in Moore. Third place went to Cameron Decker, a senior at Moore High School. He is also sponsored by Post 184.
The Legion's contest works to develop deeper knowledge of the U.S. Constitution among high school students. The contest is open to all high school students under age 20.
Also in attendance at Saturday's contest were: James W. “Bill” Oxford American Legion national commander, and Tim Smith, national executive committeeman, both of Indianapolis; Ron Gott, Oklahoma department commander of Lexington; and Deana Allen, Lexington city manager.
Boone and Coover will now compete at the Oklahoma state oratorical finals at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 in Edmond. This will be the third and final level of oratorical competition in Oklahoma. Finals will take place at the W. Roger Webb Forensic Science Institute on the campus of UCO.
Winner at the state competition will compete in the national finals April 17-19 in Indianapolis. The American Legion will pay travel expenses to the national finals for the state winner.
The overall national winner earns a $20,000 scholarship. Second place takes home $17,000, and third gets $15,000.
Each American Legion state winner participating in the national contest’s first round receives a $2,000 scholarship.
Those who advance past the first round receive an additional $2,000 scholarship.
