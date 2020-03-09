British car an artist's canvas

A 2002 Jaguar Type S automobile is an unlikely choice to receive a mural painter's attention.
It's true that cars have been adorned with unconventional paint jobs before. Janis Joplin's wildly decorated 1964 Porsche 356 and a Rolls Royce Phantom V with psychedelic imagery owned by John Lennon in the 1960s immediately come to mind. But it's an artistic practice that's uncommon in the 21st century. Two Oklahoma visionaries are collaborating on a project to revive the groovy idea.
Norman poet, actor, director, retired librarian and human rights activist David Slemmons owns the white Jaguar sedan. He is well known here as one of the founders of Groovefest and is the original "Outlaw Poet." Slemmons has enlisted muralist Rick Sennett to transform his ride into an artistic wonder. Sennett may be best known in Norman for having painted the massive 140'x80' mural on the east side of the Financial Services building at Main Streets and Peters Avenue. The painting depicts a fantastic red-tailed hawk spreading its wings over downtown. Sennett is a Mustang native who shares affinities and simpatico with Slemmons. Both men have counter culture experience and vibe. They were enthusiastic during a recent casual planning session for the Jaguar in Norman.
"How I envision painting the car will take around five days," Sennett said. "I've researched methods and techniques and feel confident it will be done in a quality fashion."
The car's flowing aerodynamic lines and neutral finish should be an ideal surface to receive Sennett's artistic treatment.
"There's a lot of symmetry and colors in my style," he said. "So I'm thinking radiating uplifting beams and things of that nature that would start on the hood and wrap around the car. My color palette usually consists of around 15 colors. With that being a white car it makes for a perfect canvas."
Sennett starts his murals with loose concepts.
"What happens usually and what will happen with the car is I'll start on it with a game plan kind of pattern and then as I feel something else can be added, nine times out of 10 I end up putting more into it than what I'd anticipated," he said. "Because it just seems as though it needs to fit. Possibly in a minimal way I'll be using some aspects of what I've painted in Norman before. Maybe the red-tailed hawk or the state wildflower."
Sennett will be using an enamel-based paint.
"My plan is to wipe the car down with a solvent that's not detrimental to the existing paint job," he said. "Just to take off the wax, then I'll take 3000 grit steel wool to certain areas to create tooth and something to bind. Then come in and spray enamel paint on top of it."
Slemmons' idea for the project was fueled by the rock star cars aforementioned and also a psychedelic design Sennett did for Stash, Good Things for All shop downtown.
"I'm interested in maybe a natural theme that would include the depiction of a crouching jaguar," Slemmons said with a laugh. "But peaceful."
Sennett envisions covering virtually all the car's surface with some exceptions where white is incorporated in his design.
"I could outline certain elements to make it pop," he said. "I've worked with a lot of substrates that require adapting to, such as skateboards and surf boards. I'm really diversified in exploring new substrates unlike a lot of my peers. Everything I work with is definitely in my particular style. It could be pillows or suits."
Slemmons noted that everyone in the room has a lot of automotive experience and memories. Lowrider art in the Latinx communities have utilized family and cultural imagery painted on Buicks and Chevrolets for generations.
"Air brushed vans and surf boards on the west coast hung on for a while but art going on a car is really strange," Slemmons said. "There have been racing stripes and lots of graphics over the years."
Sennett riffed off that with recollections of Darryl Starbird and the entire genre of rat rod and customized cars. It's a tradition in these parts.
"As I do more and more art in the state I think painting this Jaguar is a great opportunity," Sennett said. "Some of the auto dealers including Fowler have done ad campaigns with their cars parked in front of my murals. I didn't know it was happening but friends would see it and tag me on their posts. Which is cool."
Sennett presently has mural commissions from municipalities around Oklahoma that will keep him busy for the next couple of years. He likes the Jaguar project because it dovetails with his hot rod building family.
"My dad is a master at building custom cars and restoring them," Sennett said. "He just spent 18 years restoring a 1956 two-door Ford Ranch Wagon. It's a real neat car that he's won all kinds of awards for. He did all the interior, sheet metal and everything. I told him he'd better hurry up and finish it because I don't want to inherit a car that's not complete."
Slemmons doesn't reckon he'll be using the car as his daily driver after Sennett works his magic on it.
"I don't want to be driving it around," he said. "Maybe it could be loaned out to artists, used in Mardi Gras parades and parked at Stash during Art Walk."
Have you seen a cool vehicle around town? Writer Doug Hill is always on the lookout for future Dig My Ride columns. E-mail him at hillreviews@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.