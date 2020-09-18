Brock Prize laureate to be honored during online symposium 

Tarajean Yazzie-Mintz, Ed.D., an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, will be honored as the 2020 Brock Prize Laureate during a webinar Sept. 23. The Brock Prize in Education Innovation, which comes with a $40,000 cash prize, is given out annually to reward ideas proven to enhance education.
The Brock Prize is administered by an executive committee that includes officers from the John and Donnie Brock Foundation, the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa.
Yazzie-Mintz will accept the award at the online Brock Prize Symposium, "Hope for the Future: Community-based Inquiries Strengthening Indigenous Education and Communities," set for 11 a.m. Sept. 23. The virtual symposium is free, but registration is required.
Yazzie-Mintz will lead a dialogue surrounding community-based inquiries strengthening indigenous education and communities. The main session will feature Yazzie-Mintz, along with Susan Faircloth, discussing how her efforts have led to the development and implementation of culturally grounded educational programs and services for American Indian and Alaska Native children, as well as their families, communities and tribes.
Faircloth is the juror who nominated Yazzie-Mintz for the prize.
During a moderated panel discussion, Martha Banz, dean of OU's College of Professional and Continuing Studies, will join Yazzie-Mintz and Faircloth in a live question-and-answer session with symposium attendees.
The event will conclude with the presentation of the 2020 Brock Prize in Education Innovation.
Yazzie-Mintz's work with the Wakanyeja ("Sacred Little Ones") Early Childhood Education Initiative at the American Indian College Fund has positively impacted the lives of more than 4,000 children, 3,000 families and 1,200 teachers in indigenous communities by providing training and support that honors and respects cultural, social and emotional needs.
For more information, visit brockprize.org.
