Bryant Elementary female students learn life skills 

MOORE -- It's never too soon to start teaching students valuable life skills and lessons, according to the staff at Bryant Elementary School. And every Wednesday, the school puts that message into action.
At the beginning of this academic year, the school created a program for girls in elementary school to meet with teachers once a week to learn life skills that extend to the classroom and to the real world. The group of girls, referred to as Leading Ladies, has been meeting at noon every Wednesday since August.
The Leading Ladies consists of 40 students in third through sixth grades who were selected from more than 100 applications. Among the goals of the group, teachers focus on improving friendship and communication skills, and help build self-esteem and self-awareness to encourage students to be the best versions of themselves socially, mentally and academically.
Jennifer Hilger, teacher at Bryant Elementary School, said the teachers work to provide students with opportunities to learn new things and meet new people.
"We strive every week to work on lessons the girls can use in every day life," Hilger said. "We want them to learn skills on friendship and being aware about if they are being good friends to other students. We work with them on general manners and how to be aware of other people and things that are happening around us. We just want these girls to be comfortable as themselves."
The Leading Ladies program began after two male educators at Bryant started a similar program last year for boys in grades three through six called Next Gen Men that meets on Tuesdays. The girls at the school expressed interest in creating a similar program, and several of the female teachers came together to create Leading Ladies.
The groups work on similar lesson plans, but each group has been able to have a unique flavor. For Next Gen Men, the boys dress in a buttoned shirt and tie, while the Leading Ladies wear red cardigans.
It's all in an effort to get students in the habit of dressing professionally for their meetings, and it adds a fun twist for the students.
"The red cardigans are kind of our spin on the boys wearing a shirt and tie," Hilger said. "The red cardigans work for the girls because they can wear them with dresses or other clothes and it still gives them the fun of dressing up for our meetings."
The Leading Ladies has the benefit of meeting with their teachers, but they also receive other help, too. The group has also received lessons from guest speakers, including Moore Public Schools assistant superintendent Michelle McNear and Bryant principal Stephanie Gunter.
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction, came to the school last week to speak to the Leading Ladies on treating other people with respect and how their actions can effect other people. State Rep. Emily Virgin is also scheduled to visit the group later this school year.
Members of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy come to the program nearly every week to serve as mentors, and each member works with small groups to help lead them through group activities.
Kelsey Wells, instructor pilot for the U.S. Navy, said she has enjoyed working with the Leading Ladies.
"It's really nice to get to work with these girls and help them learn new things," Wells said. "We didn't have this kind of opportunity growing up, so it's nice to be a part of these opportunities that these girls at the school are getting."
In addition to the lesson plans, the girls also have the opportunity to do service projects around the school and the community. In December, they made blankets by hand and donated them to the local Moore animal shelter. They are also planning to help with the Regional Food Bank in Oklahoma City this spring, and will team up with the Next Gen Men in helping with projects at the school.
"We want them to be well-rounded students, and doing things to help in their community is a part of that," Hilger said.
Claire Hastings, library assistant at Bryant, has a daughter in the program and helps with the Leading Ladies each week. She said it's been great seeing the growth of the students from August to now.
"I think it's been nice just seeing how much comfortable and confident they've become," Hastings said. "When they would come in for the meetings at first, they would be really shy and they'd barely look at me. Now, every time they come in they say hi and they're talking with each other and to the teachers. It's been really nice to see their growth."
At the end of the year, the teachers will host a "graduating" ceremony for the Leading Ladies as a celebration for completing the program. The teachers will then prepare for another round of student applications to pick next year's group of Leading Ladies.
Lisa Cox, counselor at Bryant, said they are excited to see how the group will grow in the future.
"We hope to have an even bigger group next year where we can do new things and improve on this year," Cox said.
Jesse Crittenden
405-366-3540
follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.