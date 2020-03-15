Norman's Main Street small business owners are readying for several months of uncertainty as profitable spring events are canceled or postponed, and the city readies for COVID-19.
While some businesses have already felt the virus' impact, others are buckling down and preparing to see what a spring without Norman Music Festival or the Medieval Fair will bring. The music festival has been postponed until late August, while the fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
At bar and music venue Opolis, owners Andy and Marian Nuñez have been feeling COVID-19's impact for a week. After city officials in Austin, Texas, canceled its annual SXSW film, music and tech festival, multiple bands that were scheduled to come to Opolis on the next leg of their tours canceled their Norman appearances, Andy Nuñez said.
"It's been horrible," Andy Nuñez said. "South by Southwest -- we had five shows in a row cancel … I think we are the canary in a coal mine, because we're in the weird position of having traveling bands coming from other places in the country, and South by Southwest was a major disruptor ... between that and Norman Music Festival, that's a huge part of our year."
Marian Nuñez said Friday that she sent a letter to Norman Mayor Breea Clark, asking that Clark keep the virus' potential impacts in mind. Hours later, Clark declared a state of emergency in Norman, setting the city on a path toward COVID-19 preparedness. As of Saturday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland County or Norman.
For many businesses, the annual music festival and medieval fair bring in new faces and exposure that they would never see otherwise.
Medieval Fair organizers estimate that the event has drawn 155,000 to 385,000 over the last seven years, more than half of whom come from outside Norman, and that fair vendors and performers account for about 450 hotel night stays each year. Norman Music Festival regularly draws at least 100,000 attendees and hundreds of bands, along with food and art vendors.
While some business owners said the music festival, which takes place mainly on Main Street, doesn't have much of an impact on annual revenue, other businesses are having to rethink the rest of their year.
"It basically means figuring out how to redo the first part of this year, because all the things that we expect to happen aren't going to happen, so if we're going to stay afloat, we're going to have to come up with some other strategies," said Helen Grant, who works in sales marketing at Main Street's Bigfoot Creative and as a board member at Resonator Institute.
Jenna Bryan, Bigfoot shop manager, said the next few months could become a shorter version of what happened to businesses along Lindsey Street while the thoroughfare shut down for a lengthy expansion project.
"Certain businesses were able to stick it out, and the ones that were not doing so great, they were not able to survive," Bryan said. "That's probably what's going to happen on Main Street."
Without the annual event-driven visitor influx, Norman's small businesses will have to rely on loyal local customers to get through the next few months, STASH owner Rebecca Bean said.
Bean said she's confident in STASH's survival because of the shop's faithful customer base, but she worries for the COVID-19 situation's overall impact on Norman's sales tax.
"Overall, I'm really concerned about our tax base in Norman, because so much of Norman runs on our sales tax," Bean said. "Hopefully, we'll see an uptick in spending for those who maybe didn't go out for a couple weeks or months when this finally blows over, so hopefully there'll be sort of a rebound effect.
"I'm especially concerned about restaurants and places that are new to the city. I don't know how they're going to weather this storm. I really hope that people will continue to shop local as much as makes sense for them to do so, considering their own individual health."
While small businesses as a whole will feel the strain of this spring's losses, employees at those operations also won't have access to amended benefits that big businesses are starting to offer employees who are affected by the virus, Grant said.
Some larger national corporations have started to implement extended paid sick leave for employees dealing with COVID-19, but the same is often "not an option" for small businesses, where some hourly employees don't have health insurance, Grant said.
Nuñez said he's hoping that state and local governments start focusing on how to help small businesses, not just bigger businesses. Tax cuts and payroll cuts won't help smaller venues and businesses like Opolis, where owners are trying to handle everyday expenses like rent, mortgages and insurance.
"We're hoping that the city, the county and the state wake up and realize that they're about to have economic disaster on their hands," Andy Nuñez said. "And I know they know that, but hopefully they're thinking about small and not just big."
Emma Keith366-3537Follow me @emma_ckeithekeith@normantranscript.com
