Chamber awards banquet honors community leaders

From the beginning of Thursday's annual Norman Chamber of Commerce awards banquet, it was clear they were doing things a little bit different this year.
As the program started, the lights in the Embassy Sweets banquet room went dark and a video played on the projectors with the famous "Pink Panther" theme playing over the speakers.
The video showed Chamber CEO Scott Martin; Matt Clouse, 2020 Chamber chairman; and Casey Vinyard, former chairman, wearing disguises as they attempted to rob a bank. After the three "broke" into the safe, Clouse and Vinyard eventually lock a distracted Martin in the safe to keep the share of the money for themselves.
A spotlight came on in the room and it showed Martin being led to the podium by Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, which met laughter and applause.
Martin, joined by Clouse and Vinyard, led the hundreds of attendance in a brief introduction, in which he reflected on the Chamber's progress in 2019.
"2019 was a record setting year for the Chamber," Martin said. "We reached new heights in membership, investment and impact. It was an amazing year for the Chamber of Commerce. We celebrated our 100th year in Norman and we poured so much into our events and our businesses."
After a brief introduction, banquet-goers were entertained by Jimmy Cusano, motivational speaker and president of Your Chamber Connection. Cusano led attendees in several activities, including instructing participants to hug somebody near them they didn't know.
After Cusano got attendees fired up, the Chamber used the rest of the evening to present seven awards to 23 businesses and community leaders who have made significant impacts in Norman's business industry.
The awards portion started by awarding Vicky Davis, Johnson Controls plant manager, with the Women's Leadership Award before mentioning all 16 members of the new Norman NEXT under 40 class. The Chamber also recognized District Teachers of the Year Ezliabeth Hoggatt and Melanie Pattinson and 2020 Ambassador of the Year Andrew Gasper.
Gary Gage, community engagement manager for Landers Auto Group, was named Volunteer of the Year, and Clouse took a moment to express his appreciation.
"[Gage is] someone you call when you need a favor, a donation and even a golf cart," Clouse said with a smile. "There is no request too big or too small, his heart is always full and his giving ability is endless.
The small and large businesses of the year were announced as the final two awards. Julia Chew with State Farm Insurance received the Small Business of the Year award and Norman Regional Health System's Richie Splitt took home the large business of the year.
Splitt, the medical system's president and CEO, expressed his appreciation for the award and for all of the staff at Norman Regional Hospital.
"To accept this award for the 3,500 healers we have and to be recognized by your community and peers, it's a tremendous honor," Splitt said.
Cusano and Martin ended the night by leading attendees in a toast to their hard work in the community and to the individuals that were honored at the banquet.
"There's a lot to look forward to from the Chamber in 2020," Martin said.
Large Business of the Year -- CEO Richie Splitt, Norman Regional Health Systems
Small Business of the Year -- Julia Chew, State Farm Insurance
Volunteer of the Year -- Gary Gage
2020 Ambassador of the Year -- Andrew Gasper
Teachers of the Year -- Elizabeth Hoggatt & Melanie Pattison
2020 Norman NEXT under 40 - Merleyn Bell, Cameron Brewer, Candace Clay, Amber Cole, Tim Ferree, Courtney Floyd, Kristin Garcia, Joey Griffith, Dillon Henry, Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, Sara King, Daniel Moses, Preston O'Brien, Amber Prewitt, Lauren Schueler, Elliot Springer
Women's Leadership Award -- Vicky Davis
