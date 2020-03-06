Child porn defendant had more than 100 images on his phone, laptop

A University of Oklahoma student charged with aggravated possession of child pornography had more than 100 images of children on his cell phone, according to a court filing.
OU police initially contacted defendant Lucas Anthony Keupen, 26, of Norman, for attempting to take photographs of other men while they were using the restroom at the Bizzell Memorial Library, according to a police affidavit.
Keupen admitted he took photographs of other men in the public restroom without their consent. Later, the defendant agreed to allow OU police to search his cell phone and laptop which revealed pornographic photos of pre-pubescent boys, the affidavit states. Each image depicted child pornography, according to the felony charge.
OU police also learned Keupen sent and received the photos using different cell phone apps.
Keupen was booked into the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center where he remains in lieu of a $25,000 bond. If convicted of the felony charge, Keupen faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In 2015, Keupen was charged with knowingly concealing stolen property and obstructing an officer. He received a four-year deferred sentence in 2016, court records show.
Tim Farley
366-3539
