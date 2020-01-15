Child victim relives alleged molestation during testimony

A Noble man charged with molesting a 9-year-old girl threatened to kill the child if she told anyone about the alleged sex crimes, the victim testified Tuesday.
The girl, who is now 11, explained in detail to the Cleveland County jury of six women and six men, the sodomy and lewd acts that occurred repeatedly during a two-year span. The Transcript does not publish the names of sexual assault victims.
Testimony will continue this morning in front of Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman.
Christopher Leo Louive, 33, is charged with committing lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, forcible sodomy and performing lewd acts in presence of a minor. Louive was the live-in boyfriend of the girl's mother.
The girl, of Noble, answered questions from Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin and co-defense counsel Troy Cowan for about four hours. At one point, the victim told Austin she did not report the alleged abuse sooner than she did because she feared for her life.
"He said he would kill me if I told anyone about it," the girl said during the opening day of testimony. The victim told the jury she believed Louive would kill her and came forward with the allegations when the relationship between the defendant and her mother was over.
The alleged molestation came to light in October 2017 when a Noble police officer responded to an unrelated call at the girl's home. As the officer was in en route, the girl told her mother about the sexual abuse. The information was reported to the Noble police who initiated an investigation.
During her testimony Tuesday, the victim told jurors Louive touched her inappropriately, forced her to commit oral sodomy and to watch pornographic videos with him.
In each instance, the girl's mother was gone from the residence. On some occasions, the defendant locked the girl's four siblings outside while committing the alleged molestation, testimony revealed.
The girl testified that Louive French kissed her, which she described as "weird," and that she could smell and taste the defendant's chewing tobacco.
The alleged molestation occurred at three homes where the girl, her siblings, mother and the defendant lived during a two-year time period. Prosecutors believe the abuse began in November 2015 and continued until October 2017.
Meanwhile, defense attorney Cowan tried to discredit the girl's story by comparing her preliminary hearing testimony from June 25, 2018, and her statements on Tuesday. At times, Cowan was successful in showing inconsistencies, but the victim replied several times she did not remember her previous testimony. The girl also testified she still has a difficult time remembering details of all the sexual abuse incidents.
Louive showed no emotion during the girl's testimony as he jotted notes for his defense attorneys.
At one point, Cowan asked the girl to draw a picture of the defendant's genitals and to describe the color and appearance of Louive's penis.
In earlier testimony, the girl's mother testified her daughter has an individualized educational plan at school and has retention problems and a speech impediment issue, although the speech problem was not evident during her testimony.
The mother also testified Louive was not working in January 2017 and served as a babysitter during that time for her children. The mother testified she had no idea the molestation was occurring and that her daughter never complained about pain or discomfort.
However, the girl told jurors she was in pain every time she walked after one of the alleged incidents with Louive.
Tim Farley
366-3539
