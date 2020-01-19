Chocolate lovers Vincent Fryhover and his daughter Rio weren't bashful as they made their way around the 38th annual Chocolate Festival Saturday at Norman North High School.
The elder Fryhover, who was searching for gluten-free items, found his favorites without any problems, and so did Rio.
"I'm loving every part of it, the chocolate chili, the chocolate bacon and the custard," Vincent Fryhover said.
This was the second year for the father-daughter duo to attend the annual chocolate festival. This year, they spent some time eating a few of their favorites on-site, but their to-go container was also full.
"The majority of it is going home. I've just about met my quota (of eating chocolate). I'm about done," Vincent Fryhover said.
At the same time, Rio was feasting on her chocolate caramel apple from Apple Tree Chocolate in Norman.
The event was sponsored by the Norman PTA Council with proceeds going back to the Norman schools and community. The money provides grants and scholarships for schools that have funded everything from robotics projects to health and fitness initiatives.
A trio of festival goers — Amanda Byford, Amber Davis and Jason Davis — raved about the chocolate-covered candied bacon served by Neighborhood Jam and the chocolate chili made by chefs at The Diner.
"I am all things bacon," Amber Davis said. "Chocolate and bacon, two things I love."
Meanwhile, Ann-Shannon Hail and 6-year-old son Henry were making their first appearance at the Norman Chocolate Festival. Their favorite items were from the locally owned shops, and Henry made no bones about it. Rusty's Custard Factory was definitely a hit with him.
Rusty's owner, Rusty Rusmussen, has been bringing some of his delicious delights to the festival for the past 17 years.
"It's one of the big events we support," he said. "It's a great community event and it helps us market."
Angelica Wankel, manager of Neighborhood Jam in Norman, was hoping for a second Chocolate Festival win, and she got her wish. Neighborhood Jam won the title last year for its candied bacon.
Neighborhood Jam won first place in the Hudiburg Subaru Tasters Choice Awards with Apple Tree Chocolate finishing second and Amy Cakes in third.
"You can't go wrong with sweet, salty and chocolatey," she said. "They [festival attendees] don't think of that combo until they try it. Deep fried and smothered in chocolate is my go-to. Donating bacon is an easy win because everyone loves bacon."
Meanwhile, The Diner owner Bonnie Amspacher said she's continuing a tradition her father started with the chocolate chili about 25 years ago.
"It's meaty with a chocolate undertone," she said. "It gives it more body. People get excited this time of year about the chocolate chili."
The Diner's chili is served daily at the Main Street restaurant, but the chocolate is usually withheld until the next Norman Chocolate Festival.
Miranda Eaton, officer manager for Amy Cakes, said the Norman-based business has been part of the festival the past 16 years.
"It's a tradition for us," she said, noting that the decadent chocolate fudge cake with salted caramel was the runaway favorite at their table.
