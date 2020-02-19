City budget cuts spare layoffs

The City of Norman is cutting its budget to cover a $3.5 million shortfall and they're doing it without laying off employees.
During Tuesday's city council study session, City Finance Director Anthony Francisco unveiled more than $2.3 million in savings. With city departments stopping or not starting projects, the city is expected to survive until the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Fears the city would be forced to lay off employees was the top concern at city employee union meetings last month and whispers in city hall spoke of the inevitability of job cuts.
Francisco reported the city has implemented cuts which members of the council and City Manager Darrel Pyle agreed to put into effect.
The budget will bleed a range of items from as little as $10,000 to as high as $786,000 in savings by drawing on emergency savings. Residents will see the grass stand taller in parks and on medians. There will be no fireworks this year, no mosquito control program and no forestry chemical treatments, but employees will keep their jobs. The city has adopted a hiring freeze, reduced fuel supplies and asphalt supplies and other items to bide its time.
"I do not want to minimize, with all my fellow department heads here, the impact of these things. Just understand that there are downsides to this hiring freeze, there are downsides to not doing this mosquito control program," Francisco said.
The cuts to the general fund budget were discussed during the council's mid-year budget review, followed by a public hearing last month.
The $120,000 census committee contract survived the cuts and the $496,500 Rainy Day Fund will not be drawn down to its legal minimum. Funding for $175,000 toward human services, including those for battered women and abused children, will remain.
While the cuts reflected the consensus of council input and its city manager, there were some council members who remained concerned about hard decisions.
Councilman Stephen Holman said he was still "not comfortable" with using the city's emergency funds which is held in reserve for major disasters such tornadoes and ice storms.
Mayor Breea Clark echoed the concern but did not object to expending the emergency savings.
In the meantime, city departments will continue pinching pennies.
"We're coming in at 14% under budget for this time of the year," Pyle said. "So our goal is to maintain that level of budget conservation leading into June 30. What is not spent in the current fiscal year will be reduced in the next fiscal year's budget. So some departments will come under budget further based on some vacancies they may have or projects we didn't get engaged in. That will give us a starting point hopefully for next year's budget."
Clark praised city staff for their work on emergency cuts.
"Thank you all for putting together a list that saves jobs," she said. "We're going to feel it, but we will right this ship."
The council will meet on April 14 to review the operations budget for general revenue and special revenue funds and on April 21 for next fiscal year's capital improvement project budget.
The council must pass a budget for the next fiscal year 10 days before the year begins July 1. Budget and public hearings are also expected before the budget is adopted. Francisco must find at least $1.5 million in funds to trim next year's budget.
Lower than expected sales tax figures, construction fees, the adoption of a bus transit system and other budget woes placed the city in a shortfall for the current fiscal year. The council enacted a new reduced project plan for the University North Park tax increment finance district Nov. 26 to cover the shortfall, but a petition to rescind the amendment placed the new agreement on hold. A legal challenge to the petition will be heard in Cleveland County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Mindy Ragan Wood366-3544mwood@normantranscript.com
