The City of Norman has closed several public buildings to stop the spread of the coronavirus through contact with the public, a prepared statement reveals.
“In an effort to protect city staff and the public from the spread of the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus), all City of Norman buildings will be closed to the public until further notice, with the exception of the municipal courts and police department,” the statement reads. “Residents are encouraged to do business with staff via telephone or email. However, if in-person business is required, customers may call and staff will come out to meet you. Department numbers can be found on lobby doors or in the city’s service directory.”
Other impacts to city services include utility billing, transit, the water treatment plant, parks, code compliance and recreational centers and activities.
Utility billing will continue to accept payments at its drop-off window at 201 W. Gray St. and online. The city will not disconnect water at this time. Anyone who experiences issues while making payments can call customer service at 217-7739.
Other than Route 144 to the Moore Social Security Office, which is closed, all city transit and para-transit services will continue running their regularly scheduled routes. Buses are being disinfected daily, and social distancing practices are in place.
The Water Treatment Plant will not provide tours or take water samples until further notice. For more immediate sampling, contact:
• Oklahoma DEQ: 702-0100
• Accurate Laboratory: 751-3132
• Ana- Lab: 292-6630
Home visits and bidding for the Housing Rehabilitation Program are suspended until further notice. Applications for Emergency Repairs and Accessibility Modifications will continue to be accepted only by email. Processing of applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
All interior property maintenance inspections in person have been suspended. Unless it is an imminent threat of injury or death, an inspection in person will not occur. The complainant/tenant may take photos and email them to the inspector if they believe it falls under the imminent threat category. Inspectors may still call property managers or owners to get some action on the issue, regardless of whether it is an imminent threat.
Parks and Recreation Activities and Community Centers are closed through April 6, including the senior center, with exception of Aging Services curbside meal pick-up. All Westwood sports and recreation centers are closed. However, the Westwood Golf Grill (The Turn) will serve to-go orders only through April 3, and the golf course will be open to groups of less than 50.
All contracted activities with Ball Clubs of Norman, Little Axe Youth Sports and Norman Adults Sports Association have been suspended through April 6.
Community food distribution will continue at Little Axe Community Center at 3 p.m. Thursday.
While the Firehouse Art Center will remain open, all classes have been delayed for two weeks.
Sooner Theatre, Historical House and Santa Fe Depot are closed through April 6, with the exception of the Train Station, which is open from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
