NORMAN — The Norman City Council will discuss the state of the city's response to COVID-19 at 6 p.m. today, but the council will appear via tele-conference.
The meeting will be streamed to the City of Norman's YouTube channel, and the council chambers will technically be open to the public.
"The chambers will be open for nine people, because we will moderating from the hall here," city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said. "That's for people who don't have access another way."
Questions and comments will be taken live on the YouTube channel and "in person," she said.
The city council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the agenda shows that the council will review financial reports, declare proclamations for holidays, consider routine purchases, submission for a grant to the Federal Transit Administration and a motion to move the April 7 Ward 6 City Council runoff election to June 30.
Televised meetings with restricted public access was made possible after Oklahoma Senate Bill 661 was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on March 18.
The bill's "emergency claus" allows public bodies to meet via teleconference or video conference, while keeping transparency with the public and press without risk of spreading the virus.
The bill will expire after the governor declares the threat of COVID-19 has ended or by Nov. 15, whichever comes first.
Mindy Ragan Wood416-4420mwood@normantranscript.com
