City faces challenges when considering internet as a public utility

Will the city of Norman adopt internet as a public utility? The concept is not new to political candidates, city officials and staff who continue to examine financial and legal challenges to implement it.
Ward 2 Councilman-elect David Perry promised voters he would press the council forward on the issue. During his campaign, city staff began revisiting the issue.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton said his department was asked to look into the possibility during the previous city council election cycle for odd-numbered wards in 2019.
“When we looked at this, the capital cost was in the neighborhood of $200 million dollars if we started from the ground up,” Knighton said.
Perry said the city already has cable in the ground, but IT Director Tim Powers said that doesn't mean everyone is ready for a hook up.
“It's true we have fiber optics to mainly stoplights, but we would have to find places to branch off that infrastructure to every house,” Powers said. “You'd have to bore under sidewalks, trees and more to make the connection. It's not impossible, but it would be very expensive to do that initially.”
While the startup cost could be daunting, Perry said the city could consider first offering the service to the business sector and then to residents when it becomes financially feasible.
Perry's goal is to create the utility as a new source of revenue for the city and he examined other communities who are successfully offering the service, including Tuttle, Ponca City and Sallisaw.
He noted an exception to these smaller communities — the lack of competition.
“Although we have AT&T, Cox and OEC is getting into their own, there's plenty of customers,” Payne said.
Perry hopes the city can implement it, especially for disadvantaged families with children in school. “Lifeline is a program the federal government will subsidize for access to the internet for low-income people. If you have kids in school, they will help you get a subsidized rate, like a grant to help these people. They'll pay on the other end $10, but get service.”
Oklahoma towns in rural areas are opting to offer the service as a pathway for economic development, especially where there is little or no competition. Hundreds of cities across the nation have done the same.
Tuttle City Manager Tim Young said what limited service providers there are in town, the quality is poor. The town is experiencing a housing boom as people in the metro move into the community, he said, but some who needed to work from home had to move out because they couldn't obtain reliable internet. The city's population is a little more than 7,000 and it currently serves around 1,000 customers as construction continues.
The town council established an economic development authority to set up the service and obtained a 15-year bond for $10 million. The city's note relies on sales tax as collateral, Young said.
“Our capital costs were a little over $10 million,” Young said. “We set it up for economic development because if you want to do business, you have to have internet.”
Tuttle commissioned financial studies which showed if 50% of the public purchased the city's services, the utility would pay for it. The prices range from $65 to $99 depending on the services required. After 1,300 subscribers, the city plans to lower prices. Prices could fall again when the city pays off the debt.
Other challenges
The challenges to Norman's quest for internet as a utility include the city charter. Article 16, Section II requires any utility increase be put to a vote of the public. Knighton said that is a problem if the city intends to stay competitive.
"You also have to go to a vote [of the public] to establish the rate. How much am I willing to pay for utility service? What if the public isn't willing to approve a rate increase? Someone can come in and undercut your services. Those private entities have a much easier ability to make adjustments base don what the market says. We don't have that ability because of the provision in the charter. We don't move that fast.”
Knighton said the city would also have to hire additional staff for customer service and technical positions. Other concerns include complications that arise when cities compete with private business.
“We've talked in the past about the issue of trying not to compete with private businesses. What if the city decided to open a grocery store?"
Perry said he has not visited with staff on its ongoing research into the matter, but looks forward to exploring the possibility of internet as a utility. He will be take office the first week of July.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.