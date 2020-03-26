The City of Norman is inundated with calls and emails from businesses who want to know if they will be allowed to remain open, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told The Transcript.
Mayor Breea Clark's new proclamation tightened down the city with a “stay-at-home” order for citizens and a list of qualifiers for businesses who can or cannot remain open. The order is in effect through April 14.
The list includes those who serve health and safety needs, infrastructure, transportation, food, pharmacies, banks and financial institutions, and hardware stores among more than a dozen other industries.
Clark said during the city council conference Tuesday night that stores like Hobby Lobby, Michaels and pawn stores did not qualify as essential businesses.
It was confusing for Pawn Plus Manager Vick Abibo who said the store owner and other pawn stores “were told” their businesses were an essential service because it falls under the financial institution claus. It also sells construction equipment.
“We're a lending company,” Abibo said. “They were told we were essential so we put up signs saying we're going to be open.”
Business has been good for the pawn shop Abibo said as parents come in and buy TV's, gaming systems and games to keep their children entertained.
Pawn shops are often a resource for the poor who cannot qualify for credit at financial institutions and it doesn't hurt their credit if they can't pay it back, Forbes reported two years ago.
Meyer said city staff reevaluated pawn stores and found that because it is financially regulated institution, it is an essential business and will remain open.
Hobby Lobby employees who answered the phone at the Norman store said the it would not reopen after 8 p.m. Wednesday night to temporarily close.
Michaels had not announced a closure. Spokeswoman from Michaels Anjie Coplin said in an emailed statement that it has closed all stores in several states and certain stores in other cities across the nation to comply with municipal and county government orders. However, as of Wednesday afternoon it had not closed any in Oklahoma.
Calls and messages to Hobby Lobby were not returned. In a company memo on March 10, obtained by the Frontier, an investigative news agency in Tulsa, the company intended to pay any employee diagnosed with COVID-19 with sick, personal and vacation time while it remained temporarily closed. The store headquarters did not return a call to the Frontier.
Michaels was quick to innovate around the crisis and started offering curbside pickup for its goods last week. The move followed the allowance by most cities to keep restaurants open if they closed dining rooms but offered delivery and to-go services.
While the two craft giants do not qualify as essential, Meyer said city officials are considering the option to allow them offer curbside pickup.
“We're looking at that,” she said. “At this time it is not allowed, but we're discussing it.”
The city is posting answers to questions for businesses who wonder if they may remain open or not to its website under FAQ's (frequently asked questions).
“I just updated our FAQ's to address some questions specifically,” Meyer said. “We understand this is kind of broad in the determinations which are made based on the necessity of the businesses supporting life and safety as well as public health. The risk certain activites pose, we're really trying to limit close personal interaction.”
The city is using the CSIA, a guideline of critical service industries as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.
WHAT 'STAY AT HOME' MEANS
During the city council conference Tuesday, Clark insisted her order is not martial law after residents wanted to know if they need to have “papers” stating their business in town.
Residents can travel to work for essential businesses, to shop for food, groceries, medicine or to assist someone who needs help. She has ordered anyone who can work from home to do so, but it did not mean Normanites need become hermits.
“It means we don't want you congregating in places,” Clark said. “It's beautiful outside. Go for a walk.”
What you cannot do, because of the 10-person congregation rule, is have a wedding, a funeral or a church meeting if more than 10 people will attend.
The order also seems to take aim at slowing the flow of customers to existing businesses like grocery stores which have been inundated with people who hoard certain foods.
“Customers of essential businesses shall, to the extent possible, limit visits to said businesses on an odd/even basis upon using their home address,” the proclamation reads. “For example if one's residence is 123 City Street, he or she would shop on odd numbered days only to help limit the number of customers at any given time.”
For more information about the 'stay-at-home' order, visit coronavirus.normanok.gov/faqs. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a similar “safer at home” proclamation Tuesday. It can be found at governor.ok.gov.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.