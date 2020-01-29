City renews stance against inequality 

Racism is part of nearly every community's past, but Norman city officials renewed their vow to stand against inequality during Tuesday's city council meeting.
Mayor Breea Clark read a proclamation to apologize for the city's widespread persecution of African Americans including the "sundown policy," which forbid them from living or working in Norman between the late nineteenth century to 1967.
A 1922 letter to the editor from the Klu Klux Klan shows the organization went a step further and forbid them to entertain. A "negro orchestra," the letter reads, performed a concert in front of "confectionary" and unrest among some "200 men" followed. The letter is dated Feb. 9, 1922 in the Transcript and reads: "The Klu Klux Klan believes in white supremacy, and from now on no negros will be permitted to reside, work or entertain in the city of Norman after the sun goes down."
The proclamation comes following the creation of the Human Rights Commission. Its inclusive community subcommittee formed last September and has begun making recommendations to the city council.
The proclamation was welcome news to George Henderson, professor emeritus of sociology and human relations for the University of Oklahoma. Clark invited him to accept the proclamation and to address the council.
Henderson said the city had issued an apology before.
"My wife Barbara and I got what we were looking for a long time ago," Henderson said. "Apologies from the city of Norman. We came in 1967. In 1968 members of the city council established a human relations committee. The members apologized to our family and other African Americans on that day and that commission was established to determine what Norman would do to move forward and be an inclusive community."
Henderson appreciated the gesture Tuesday night as one that was like "renewing vows in a marriage."
"But about this [former] apology. I was a brash young professor when I came and I said, at the public hearing, 'I need no apology. Apologies mean very little to me, my family, my friends and others. But what I need from Norman is affirmative action and if you're not going to do much more than apologize to me and others then you've wasted your time with me.'"
In 1968 the city more than apologized, Henderson said. He reflected on the happy years he spent in Norman.
"I can't describe this place called Norman," he said. "I cannot tell you why I would turn down four college presidencies, and heaven knows how many vice presidencies, and so forth to stay here, but I know why. The students, first. My neighbors and friends, second. This is home. This is home."
Henderson said he did not regret staying in Norman where he raised his family and buried many of them.
"Thank you," he said, "not for the apology but it's for what happened after the apology that the Norman Human Rights Commission [did]. So, from this old man to you, it's not thank you that I say but I indeed accept your invitation for us to renew our marriage. I will stay here until I am gone."
It was night for other declarations, too. Clark proclaimed February as Black History Month in the city of Norman. The decree coincides with a national theme in 2020, "African Americans and the Vote" that commemorates the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment and 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting the right to vote for black men in 1870 and women in 1919, Clark said.
Shirley Franklin accepted the proclamation and reflected on her life as an African American woman. She and her family moved to Norman from Ohio when she was a child in the 1970s.
"I was able to take advantage of all the amazing things our school had to offer," Franklin said.
While her life here would be full of opportunity, it almost did not come to be. A committee of Norman residents travelled to their home in Ohio and interviewed her family to make sure "we were a good fit for the community," she said. "That really sticks with a really little kid."
Franklin was no less proud of changes in Norman over the years toward the African American community.
"I'm so proud of our community and what we have become today," she said. "I've seen Norman through a lot of changes and I am ecstatic to be part of this community."
