City's flag committee seeks members, designs

Norman dentist Dr. Gabriel Bird is looking for volunteers to select a design for a new city flag.
"Several years ago, I listened to episode six of the podcast "99% invisible," which outlined the potential power of a well-designed city flag. Realizing during this episode that I wasn't aware that we have a flag, I looked it up and realized I had seen our city flag many times over, I just didn't realize it was our flag," he said. "We as Normanites have a remarkable town, but we are missing out on the culturally unifying benefits of a well-designed flag.
"As it stands, our flag is more of a symbol of our local government than a symbol for the citizens of Norman," he said, adding that the flag looks a bit too cluttered and busy to lend itself to possible use on T-shirts, hats or use by businesses and organizations.
Bird is putting together a 12-person selection committee, plus two city council members who would serve in advisory roles. Committee members will meet two or three times and will judge flag submissions with ratings from 1 to 10.
Bird, the committee chair, said the committee members will be announced in two weeks and will include a Norman High senior and a Norman North senior. He said the committee is accepting committee members who are interested in helping with the flag project, who have design experience or who have knowledge of Norman's history. It will include a diversity of people across the community.
Submissions for new flag ideas will be open from early February through mid-March, Bird said. The committee will narrow down submissions to three to five finalists. Online votes are scheduled to begin in April or May and be presented to the city council for adoption before Flag Day on June 14.
Residents interested in being on the committee or submitting a flag idea can email newnormanflag@gmail.com. Flag designs will need to fit a 3x5 rectangle.
Design ideas also will be accepted at normanflag.com; hand-drawn submissions can be dropped off at Bird's dental office, 227 W. Main St., Suite 200, once the submission period has begun.
Bird said the Norman City Council approved the creation of a citizen-led community in October 2018.
He said the flag endeavor won't cost the city anything, and he will pay to replace existing city flags with new ones. The current city flag will remain as a logo on city streets, vehicles and letterhead to ensure the city incurs no cost. Expenses have been privately funded or donated.
"In a lesser capacity, our flag is copyrighted and can't be used for that sort of thing. We are out to find a flag design that is a symbol of the local culture in Norman and is free to use so that people can use it to identify as Norman through and through," he said.
Bird outlined principles that the committee will use to judge flag submissions: Keep it simple; use meaningful symbolism; use two to three basic colors; no lettering or seals; and be distinctive or related.
"We as a committee know that we have something special in Norman and are out to provide a unifying symbol for our beautiful town," he said.
To learn more about new city flag effort, visit normanflag.com, facebook.com/groups/normanflag or visit the YouTube link, bit.ly/309rQys.
Jamie Berry
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.