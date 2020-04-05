Classen Urgent Care makes 'point of care' testing available 

NORMAN — As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the country, health care providers are working to make tests available for local residents.
Many clinics are struggling to obtain COVID-19 testing capabilities for local residents, and most clinics that do have tests have limits on how many tests they can administer. Norman Regional Health System and OU Medical Center have been the primary testing centers for local residents in recent weeks, as tests have been mostly rationed for bigger health care providers in most states.
However, Hussein Torbati at Classen Urgent Care on 2818 Classen Blvd. told The Transcript that Classen has partnered with Dax Laboratories in Edmond to receive 1,000 "point of care" testing kits for COVID-19. "Point of care" testing kits give health officials the ability to test patients for the virus and have results within a few minutes, as opposed to other virus testing kits that typically take several days to get results, Torbati said.
Torbati said these new "point of care" tests available at Classen could potentially have a significant impact in diagnosing the virus and helping to stop the spread. There are 1,159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 169 cases in Cleveland County as of Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"Most COVID-19 patients don't have symptoms when they get the virus and then they go around and infect other people because they don't even know that they have it," Torbati said. "These tests will be helpful because if patients can quickly find out they have it, they may use more caution and help stop the spread."
While some health care providers have limited their testing to patients older than 65 or patients that are currently symptomatic, these tests at CUC will be administered to anyone who requests one, Torbati said. Dax Laboratories has agreed to send more testing kits to CUC once they use half of their tests, which will help ensure a consistent supply of testing kits.
Torbati also said tests will be administered for just $25 to any patient, including patients without health insurance.
"We're trying to make these tests as available as possible," Torbati said. "We're way behind on testing as a country and the number of cases has increased so dramatically, so it's important for us to test as many people as possible. This virus is being primarily spread by people who don't know they have the virus, and these tests will hopefully help people to know if they have it in its early stages."
Torbati said many clinics have had difficulty receiving testing kits because most testing kits have been preserved for institutions with "high complexity" certifications, which is regulated by criteria established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Most high complexity institutions include hospitals and private laboratory companies.
Torbati said CUC was able to receive these tests because Dax Laboratories has been given a "high complexity" certification from CMMS.
"You will not believe the hoops we've had to jump through to get these tests," Torbati said. "The only way for clinics like us to get them is to partner with a lab that has a high complexity certification to do these tests.
"So the problem isn't necessarily about tests being unavailable but more about who can perform them. I wish someone in a higher authority would look at this problem because other clinics should be able to do the tests. As long as the tests are available, we should be testing anyone and everyone."
Torbati said residents interested in requesting a test should call ahead. The clinic is under rigorous sanitation procedures and has recently installed seven ultraviolet light sterilization units in its ventilation systems to help eliminate any viruses in the air.
"We encourage anyone interested in receiving a test to come see us, and we will administer them as long as we have testing kits," Torbati said.
Jesse Crittenden366-3540Follow me @jcritt31jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
