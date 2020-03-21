Cleveland County has announced a plan to connect the public to fresh, local food through an innovative drive-through the Norman Farm Market. Beginning immediately, the public will be able to order fresh produce and food items directly through local farmers and pick up orders at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds without ever having to leave their vehicles.
Participating vendors will be set up in the parking lot on Saturday mornings and Tuesday evenings to deliver orders that are purchased in advance. For safety reasons, vendors will not be allowed to set up to sell products that have not been purchased in advance.
Cleveland County made the decision to postpone community events at the fairgrounds, including the opening of the Norman Farm Market 2020 season. While a difficult decision, county elected officials are taking every precaution necessary to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations of local health professionals to protect the health of the public and our vendors. While the traditional farmers' market will be postponed, items will still be available for purchase through the new drive-through program, and direct pickup at participating farms.
"It's important that we come together as a community to support local businesses during these difficult times," Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy said. "This is especially true for our local farmers, who work year-round to provide fresh, healthy food options to the public."
The local food system is a combination of farmers, ranchers, and bakers who are vital to the health and well-being of our communities, and who are consistently a reliable source of food.
"While the farmer's market season has been postponed in a traditional sense, we highly encourage customers to get in contact with participating farms. Many of our vendors have existing farm stands, and have even offered to deliver to your home," Norman Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper said.
For more information on how to place orders and to see a list of participating farms, visit clevelandcountyfair.org, or on social media at Norman Farm Market.
