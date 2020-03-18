Cleveland County judge dismisses Berry Road tree lawsuit

A group of Norman residents were denied their request to keep more than a dozen "street" trees from being removed along South Berry Road.
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the residents against Oklahoma Electric Cooperative. The judge ruled the residents had no standing to initiate the lawsuit, since the trees are not located on their property, and dissolved a temporary restraining order that prevented OEC from removing the trees.
OEC spokeswoman Autumn McMahon said the utility has no specific timeline for tree removal. The coop followed Norman's tree ordinance "as it was written during this whole process," she said.
Norman Councilman Joe Carter, the vocal ringleader of the residents' group, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
None of the residents involved in the lawsuit own property where the 17 trees are located, which was a significant issue in the case. The residents argued in court that removal of the trees would cause irreparable harm to the value and aesthetics of their homes.
OEC's attorney, Gregory Tontz, said the utility company has operated overhead distribution lines along Berry Road since the 1940s, which was before the area was annexed into Norman.
Trees on both sides of South Berry Road hang over the road, which creates the canopy appearance. The canopy look continues for about two blocks.
Other residents who live along Berry Road contacted OEC last year about removing the trees on their properties. OEC claims in its request that it has an interest in the tree removal based on the safety and reliability of its system.
"At its base, plaintiffs' lawsuit is actually an attempt to judicially strip away the individual property owners' right to make decisions concerning their own property," Tontz wrote in the motion to dismiss.
OEC also contended the tree removal is permitted by laws and city ordinances.
Norman's tree ordinance is designed "to protect healthy and significant trees and to incentivize replacement of trees when removed by necessity or choice, with regard to the rights of the property owners and occupants."
Norman's forester approved the tree removal, OEC's request shows. In addition, OEC, the individual property owners and city staff have complied with each requirement of the Norman tree ordinance, Tontz wrote in the company's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
In his order dismissing the lawsuit, Virgin also wrote that OEC is entitled to a hearing to determine attorney's fees. The hearing date has not been scheduled.
