The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has filled two high ranking administrative positions with experienced local leaders, the agency announced this week.
Kent Richie is the new Cleveland County undersheriff, serving as second in command to Sheriff Blake Green, while Julie Tipton is the new chief deputy over jail administration for the agency.
Both administrators bring more than a decade of experience in their fields to their new positions.
“Kent Ritchie has a vast amount of experience in public safety and law enforcement from his early days taking 911 calls and then as an emergency medical technician to his long career as a police officer,” Green said in a provided statement. “Kent’s leadership and broad range of experience will be huge assets for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. We are very fortunate to have him. I know he will serve the people of Cleveland County well.”
Richie, who started as undersheriff May 1, has more than 30 years of experience in public safety positions at Oklahoma agencies, including 27 years with the Norman Police Department. The new undersheriff served within every division and held every classification up to major at the NPD, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
In his early career, Richie worked for the City of Norman as an emergency medical technician and intermediate paramedic early in career; most recently, he worked as a district supervisor over multiple government contractors.
Richie fills the undersheriff position left vacant by Green, who was sworn in as sheriff April 6 after former Sheriff Todd Gibson’s move to the Moore Police Department. The undersheriff position is appointed by the sheriff, and like several other agency positions, is subject to change when a new sheriff takes office.
Richie said that while he wasn’t looking for a position with the sheriff’s office when Green offered the undersheriff position, he was drawn to Green’s clear vision and mission statement for the office.
“Two key words out of the mission statement are to ‘courageously protect’ and 'compassionately serve,’” Richie told The Transcript. “That was probably the most obvious to me, that that’s the way life should be, and that’s the way law enforcement — specifically the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office — should operate.”
While Richie is new to the sheriff’s office, Tipton has worked with the agency since 2008, when she started in an entry level receptionist position at the sheriff’s office. In the years since, Tipton has worked her way up through multiple supervisory detention positions, most recently serving as administrative captain of detention for just over two years.
Tipton fills a position left vacant by former Chief Deputy Jacob Wheeler, who recently left the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The chief deputy position is especially meaningful to Tipton given her years-long rise through the ranks at the agency, she said.
“[It] means a lot to me, because I started at an entry level position, and have worked my way up through the ranks at the sheriff’s office,” Tipton said. “I love leading people, and I have a strong passion and desire in the detention field — that’s where I’ve spent my entire career.”
Tipton said in her new role, she aims to make the Cleveland County Detention Center the best in the state, and set standards high. Tipton said she believes the detention facility is close to the best, especially with the wraparound education and counseling services it offers incarcerated individuals.
“Chief Tipton has earned her way to the top through hard work and diligence,” Sheriff Blake Green said. “Her ability to build relationships that benefit the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center as well as her strong leadership skills made her the perfect candidate to assume the position as jail administrator.”
As undersheriff, Richie said he hopes to “be 100% committed to the job,” upholding the agency’s mission and supporting its employees.
“Our goal is not just to be average — our goal is to be the best in the state,” Richie said. “We’re not happy with the status quo, we’re not happy with minimum standards — we want the highest quality from ourselves and from everybody that we work with."
