Placing two Cleveland County commissioners on the board of health will likely create an "incestuous" conflict of interest, a county official said Friday.
District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy already was serving as chairman of the board of health when District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson was formally appointed to the same panel last week. However, District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland objected and voted against Haralson's appointment, which was on the Feb. 17 meeting agenda.
Haralson's appointment was approved by a 2-1 vote with Cleveland casting the dissenting vote.
Cleveland believes "there is a possibility of frequent conflicts of interest or the appearance of conflicts that may arise because of two County Commissioners sitting on the Cleveland County Board of Health."
Cleveland read from a prepared statement at the Feb. 17 commissioner's meeting as he discussed the issue.
Specifically, Cleveland said he's concerned that the two commissioners would be making decisions, some of them involving finances, at the board of health and then vote on the same issues as commissioners. The commissioners approve all county health department ad valorem general fund expenditures, appropriations and contracts.
"There is a potential of incestuous involvement between the Board of Health and the Board of County Commissioners," Cleveland wrote in his statement.
Haralson's appointment to the board of health reportedly received the green light from Assistant District Attorney Jim Robertson who analyzed the situation last summer, Stacy said. Robertson could not be reached for comment Friday.
However, Stacy said he doesn't believe any conflicts exist "based on what the district attorney said." Stacy said commissioners have served on other boards together such as the county's budget board without "any conflict of interest." All of the county commissioners are required by state law to be part of the budget board.
State law also requires the county commissioners to appoint two members to the board of health. One must be a doctor, nurse or dentist. The second commissioners' appointment may be anyone in the county, but can be a county commissioner. Two other members are appointed by the state health commissioner and the final appointment is made by a district judge.
Haralson, a medical doctor by profession, said he started serving on the health board in November, which is four months before his formal appointment. Haralson said he could not explain why he was allowed to begin serving on the health board before his official appointment by the county commissioners.
"I know the minutes [from the November health board meeting] reflect I was there in November, but as far as the legalities and the process I'll leave that to our attorneys," he said.
Haralson said he does not understand Cleveland's concerns with the potential conflict of interest, claiming his colleague has "an agenda." Haralson pointed to the district attorney's opinion that two commissioners serving on the health board does not create a conflict.
"He [Robertson] didn't see any problem with proceeding," Haralson said.
During Monday's meeting, Cleveland asked Haralson if ADA Robertson had given him a written document declaring there was not a conflict of interest.
"He did not, no. This was verbal," Haralson answered.
Cleveland pointed to a few instances that may create a conflict, including a building project that uses county employees, but is paid for with the health department's ad valorem funding.
"While this may be a legal use of public money the intertwining of public officials should raise red flags of conflicts of interest," the commissioner said.
In addition, Cleveland said several new positions create by the county commissioners have health department responsibilities. The health department reimburses the county's general fund for the salaries and benefits of those employees.
Apparently upset with Cleveland's conflict of interest statements, Haralson shot back that Cleveland sends messages on his cell phone to the other commissioners. Haralson claims that violates the state's Open Meetings Law.
"So, if we are going to be pointing fingers they come back to you as well," Haralson said.
According to the meeting's unofficial minutes, Cleveland asked Haralson to show him examples of those texts. Haralson began reading two of the messages that Cleveland said were informational and did not seek a decision on county business.
The minutes show Haralson said he has a year's worth of messages from Cleveland, and that Robertson had addressed the texting issue with Cleveland.
The board of health is comprised of five members. The current members are Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson, Pepper Martin, Michael Messerli, Haralson and Stacy.
Tim Farley366-3539tfarley@normantranscript.com
