As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force tough decisions from local school districts, one such decision for districts is how to proceed with their commencement ceremonies.
While some local districts have rescheduled or postponed their ceremonies, other districts, such as Community Christian School, have made firm decisions on how to proceed with their end-of-year ceremonies.
CCS recently announced plans to hold its commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at the Activity Center on 5300 N Interstate Dr. The ceremony will be held traditionally, with graduates receiving their diplomas in-person, but the proceedings have been adjusted to comply with city and health guidelines, CCS principal Barbara Ohsfeld said.
School officials have informed the graduating seniors that they will need to limit the number of guests they invite in an effort to limit attendance at the ceremony, and there are measures in place to ensure that guests are social distancing from others, Ohsfeld said. The Activity Center seats around 2,400 people, and school officials are expecting to have around 700 people at the ceremony, she said.
Moore Public Schools also recently announced plans to hold traditional ceremonies for all three high schools in late-June at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. Dawn Jones, communications officer for MPS, told the Transcript last week there are currently no plans for restrictions, such as limits on the number of attendees, but Jones said the district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is prepared to make adjustments to the ceremonies if necessary.
Norman High School will hold virtual graduations on May 21 and 22, but is “very close” to scheduling an traditional ceremony in early August, according to a recent newsletter from Superintendent Nick Migliorino.
However, questions have also arisen for how local governments should handle gatherings, such as commencement ceremonies, during the pandemic.
Mayor Breea Clark's Healthier At Home plan to reopen the Norman economy in phases, while monitoring public health, includes guidelines that social gatherings be limited to 10 people or less, leading to questions regarding the safety and legality of large gatherings such as commencement ceremonies.
Commencement ceremonies were not addressed in Clark's order since schools are largely regulated by the State Board of Education, city attorney Kathryn Walker said. However, Walker said commencement ceremonies are being classified as church services by the city due to several factors.
“We knew we could not control political subdivisions or government entities, (such as) the county or the school system or churches,” Walker said. “Our (Healthier At Home) plan couldn't cover everything, so when it comes to things like commencement ceremonies, we have to think, 'what is this most closely matched to?' We looked at church services because there's a specific start time like there is with commencement ceremonies.”
Clark's original order stated that places of worship could resume services on May 15 as long as they adhere to Gov. Kevin Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan. Stitt's plan does not require places of worship to limit visitors at services, but does require them to adhere to social distancing guidelines and sanitation procedures.
Annahlyse Meyer, city public information officer, said CCS officials contacted the city regarding a date for the commencement ceremony, and the city told the school the ceremony could be held on May 16, one day after the mayor's original order allowed places of worship to resume services. The mayor's order has since been amended to allow services to resume last weekend.
Walker said the classification as church services allows commencement ceremonies to have more than 10 guests, as long as they adhere to the city's guidelines on social distancing.
“Our role is to educate and work with different groups to ensure the safety of the people of Norman,” Walker said.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.