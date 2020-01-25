Community service

Food and Shelter always holds the promise of a hot breakfast and a place to rest on a Saturday morning, but this weekend, the organization's bustling dining room held a little extra warmth and excitement.
Around the time breakfast began early Saturday, members of Norman's Life.Church presented Food and Shelter leadership with a $15,000 check, the second large grant in the two organizations' now yearlong partnership. Last January, Life.Church kicked off the partnership with a $5,000 grant for Food and Shelter, which works to provide necessities and support for those who are homeless in Norman.
For Food and Shelter, and the individuals and families it feeds, $15,000 "goes a really long way," said executive director April Heiple. Food and Shelter spends about $1 a day to provide breakfast and lunch to one individual, Heiple said, and serves about 250 meals each day.
"It's so much more than money, because...this resource allows us to feed more people, to fill their bellies with rich, nutritious food, to open our food pantry on extra hours -- it truly extends our ability to serve people," Heiple said. "But Life.Church has become our friend -- they've become part of the infrastructure at Food and Shelter...without them, it's hard to imagine how we'd do the work we do."
Over the past year, the connection between Life.Church and Food and Shelter has "turned into a friendship," said Ryan Westrup, Life.Church Norman's LifeGroups/LifeMissions pastor. Life.Church's volunteer pool has grown to the point that members volunteer at Food and Shelter every Saturday now, creating relationships and connecting with their community and its needs, Westrup said.
"The church is really the people, and we say that all the time and kind of throw it around as words, but until you get to be a part of what's happening here at Food and Shelter, I think you don't actually get to embrace that and be a part of that," Westrup said.
The church/nonprofit partnership has made a difference for volunteers and church members, but also provides tangible resources for those who seek Food and Shelter's services. On Saturday, volunteers handed out bags full of hygiene items along with meals.
Kelly Mayfield has been homeless since August, when she lost her apartment to a new development and couldn't afford to find another. As she endures her first winter homeless, Food and Shelter's meals, showers, laundry and housing resources have helped keep her afloat.
"Their volunteers are the best, I mean out of this world great," Mayfield said. "And the churches...they do so much around here…it's absolutely more than just a place to eat -- they do so much. The food really is unbelievable."
When David Busby began volunteering with Food and Shelter through Life.Church, he was looking for a way to minister to others that would get him out of the house. His wife had recently died, he said, and he "didn't want to just be a hermit at home."
Busby now volunteers every Saturday and on holidays, he said. Food and Shelter got him out of the house, but it also gave him a perspective on his community that he might never have had if he weren't meeting new people and forming new bonds through his volunteer work, he said.
"I mistakenly thought that I would try to say 'OK God, now what do I need to reveal to these people -- what do I need to say?' because I wanted to try to influence them," Busby said. "And it couldn't have been more the opposite -- I was so humbled to see these people that deal with such difficulty every day, especially in this cold weather, and they come through there with smiles on their face, a wonderful attitude...that's a very humbling experience."
For those who are homeless in Norman, Food and Shelter is just one of the city's options in the freezing weather. Linda Hopkins has been homeless in other places around the country, but said that between Food and Shelter and municipal resources like the new warming shelter, Norman is the one city that really seems to care about homelessness.
"Norman is a place that takes it seriously," Hopkins said. "...They take interest in us -- they don't just push us off."
As the crowded cafeteria of the early morning began to die down Saturday, Dan Mendleson lined up for breakfast, waiting to be served by Life.Church volunteers. For Mendleson, who's been in and out of work and is trying to make it through the month as he searches for a new job, the people he interacts with at Food and Shelter provide a valuable reminder when things are dark.
"Life can be hard -- there's troubles in life and it's hard to respond right to troubles all the time, and if you find yourself in a place where you start doubting the goodness of people, it's good that there are places where the goodness of people shines," Mendleson said.
Emma Keith366-3537Follow me @emma_ckeithekeith@normantranscript.com
A warm meal
Food and Shelter, 201 Reed Ave., is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.