Coronavirus precautions hit state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is helping coordinate testing for two people who meet the criteria for coronavirus investigation, the department said Monday.
Meanwhile, the University of Oklahoma on Monday issued travel guidelines and restrictions to China.
The virus is from the coronavirus family that includes the common cold but also more severe illnesses like SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.
The National Health Commission reported Monday the death toll climbed to at least 80 in China, with at least 2,744 confirmed cases on the mainland and more than 30,000 people under observation.
Five people in the U.S. have confirmed cases, and another 110 are being monitored in 26 states.
The state health department said a person under investigation is not a case of the virus and the risk to the general public is low. Public health officials identify possible contacts to a person under investigation and notify them to assess their exposure risk.
The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 3 travel alert, the second highest of four levels.
OU's guidelines vary by campus but require everyone who traveled to any part of China to be screened before returning to campus, according to a letter from OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr.
OU Health Sciences Center and OU-Tulsa suspended all student, faculty and staff trips for university business or academic purses to China effective Monday, the letter states. The letter also states personal trips to China and hosting visitors from China are strongly discouraged.
Faculty, staff and students on the Norman campus are strongly discouraged from official and personal travel to China.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.