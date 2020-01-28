Council candidates face off at forum

Nine Norman City Council candidates shared their thoughts Monday night on critical issues ranging from public transportation and tax increment financing districts to sanctuary cities and homelessness.
All council candidates on the ballot attended the event hosted by the Norman League of Women Voters. About 100 people attended the 90-minute forum held at city hall.
Ward 2 candidates are David Perry, Matthew Salcido and Andrew Tiffany. Ward 4 incumbent Lee Hall is being challenged by Norman Gale Hobson and Ward 6 incumbent Bill Scanlon is facing opponents Doug Kalicki and Elizabeth Foreman.
Matt Peacock, the only candidate to file for Ward 8, attended the forum.
The candidates agreed on most issues although there was some variation on sanctuary cities and tax increment financing (TIF) districts. Hall pointed out the idea of sanctuary cities is a new issue for Norman, but Kalicki said he would oppose it.
"We should not be in conflict with state or federal laws," he said.
Hall and Foreman suggested the council and residents should not pass judgment on the sanctuary city issue until more information is available.
"We really don't know what a sanctuary city would be in Norman," Foreman said.
But Salcido was a strong proponent of the issue, claiming it would further establish Norman as a progressive city and help provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented residents.
Without getting into the details of the University North Park TIF, the candidates talked about the usefulness of a tax increment finance district.
Perry said Norman council members should never approve a TIF that is more than $5 million. Any TIF over that amount should be decided by voters, he said. Other candidates said they favor the use of TIFs provided they are implemented correctly.
Peacock said TIFs generally are used to create economic development in blighted areas.
Candidates also talked about ways to improve the city's budget as officials await word on a legal challenge involving the University North Park TIF. Perry used Tuttle and Ponca City as examples of cities that implemented broadband services as a public utility to increase revenue.
Kalicki talked about increasing the amount of money developers pay for connection fees on new construction projects. Developers currently pay 30% of the connection fees.
"Maybe that's not enough. Maybe it should be 50, 60 or 70%," he said.
Salcido suggested building a solar panel farm at Lake Thunderbird to generate more city revenue.
"We also need to throw more festivals," he said to some laughter. "We need to use the internet as a public utility."
Scanlon told the crowd a business plan developed by the Norman Chamber of Commerce and city economic development officials will be unveiled soon. He also said local Airbnb facilities should pay hotel and motel taxes.
"They're taking money away from our hotels," he said.
A question from the audience prompted the candidates to speak on ways they would eliminate the homeless problem in Norman.
"It's become a big issue in my ward," Foreman said, referring to homeless encampments. "No one person knows how to solve it right now"
Scanlon said some Norman residents express hypocritical viewpoints on homelessness.
"They [residents] are all about being inclusive except for them [homeless people]," the incumbent councilman said. "You don't put them away somewhere in a tent. You solve the problem one person at a time."
Perry was proud of the way Norman groups have responded to the homeless issue with churches and non-profit organizations coming to the rescue.
"But I see the need to expand," he admitted. "It's not just the winter times when these people need a place to go. We have hot summers, too."
Salcido promoted the notion of building "thousands and thousands of units of affordable housing," while also constructing a community garden that would provide food for the homeless.
Tiffany wasn't as impressed with the Norman churches as Perry.
"I've heard of churches locking their doors to the homeless," he said. "I think mental illness is at the core of this problem."
Hobson agreed with Tiffany about the mental illness issue that affects the homeless. Hobson, who has a practice in Norman, said she believes both issues can be improved with better health care facilities.
"The least of us is the people we need to bring up," she said.
Hobson's desire to help the homeless could be achieved when Norman Regional Hospital makes a move to its Healthplex at Interstate 35 and Tecumseh Road. That would leave the Porter Avenue campus room to build a behavioral health center, an urgent care facility, relocation of Griffin Memorial Hospital and a senior citizen center. Griffin Memorial is a hospital for the mentally ill.
All of the candidates said they favor Norman Regional's relocation as long as some medical facilities replace the longtime medical facility.
Tim Farley366-3539tfarley@normantranscript.com
